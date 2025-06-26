United Under Fire: Iran’s People Rise in Defiance

By Nour Rida

One week after the onset of “Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, tens of thousands of Iranians gathered for Friday prayers in Tehran. Similar rallies were held in cities across the country, including Qom, Mashhad, Qazvin, Gilan and Yazd.

Families—mothers, fathers, children and grandparents—filled the streets to participate in the prayers, which were followed by large-scale public demonstrations. These rallies, part of the nationwide “Wrath and Victory” movement, served as a powerful expression of solidarity with Iran’s leadership and armed forces. Participants voiced their unwavering support for the Islamic Republic and strongly condemned the “Israeli” attacks, which began on June 13 and resulted in significant civilian and military casualties.

Loud and clear: long live Iran

Seven months pregnant, Lara attended Friday prayers in Tehran alongside her husband and their two-year-old daughter, undeterred by ongoing Israeli missile threats. She joined the mass rallies to protest the “Israeli”-American aggression against Iran and to express solidarity with the Iranian armed forces.

“We are here today to declare our unwavering support for the Islamic Republic and our leader,” she said. “The turnout is incredible. I was here last week as well, but today the crowd has clearly doubled.”

Lara and other mothers who brought their children to the prayers and rallies emphasized that no threat would deter the Iranian people from standing by their country and its leader, Imam Khamenei.

“We knew it might not be safe—‘Israel’ could strike and cause mass casualties—but we came as families, young and old, to raise our voices and reaffirm our loyalty,” she added. “We chant ‘Down with Israel’ and pledge our allegiance to our beloved leader.”

She concluded with a heartfelt prayer: “May God protect our leader and grant him a long life. Today, our presence here is like a powerful blow to the heart of the Zionist entity.”

Support in times of crisis

Since the onset of the Israeli war on Iran, social engagement and volunteerism among Iranian youth have surged. Fariba, a university student and activist, attended Friday prayers with her friends to express their support for the country’s leadership.

“I am one among millions who took to the streets today to declare our unwavering support for Imam Khamenei and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We also stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in the face of the Zionist entity,” she said.

Fariba and her friends, all practicing medics, launched a social media initiative to provide free medical consultations to Iranians during the ongoing conflict. “We created a Telegram channel to offer remote medical advice, helping people stay safe and easing the financial burden during these difficult times,” she explained.

They named the initiative The Online Free Doctors’ Clinic, offering access to pediatricians, gynecologists, cardiologists and general practitioners—especially for those in high-risk areas or without access to hospitals. “Solidarity is one of the defining traits of the Iranian people during hardship,” Fariba added with a smile. “In a way, we should thank our enemies for strengthening our unity.”

“We are all Qassem Soleimani”

Hamed, a translator and activist attending Friday prayers in Tehran, told al-Ahed News that Iranians remain united behind their leadership and are resolute in defending their homeland.

“If the ‘Israeli’ enemy believes we fear death or their bombs, they are mistaken,” he said. “We are all Qassem Soleimani. We are all at the service of Iran and our leader. The least we can do is stand firm. Young and old, men and women—we are ready to defend Iran and protect Imam Khamenei, even if it costs us our lives.”

Hamed emphasized that the “Israeli” war on Iran has galvanized the nation, particularly its youth, who now see the situation with greater clarity. “Thousands of young people who once believed the US sought friendship with Iran now understand the truth. As our leader warned, the US is not to be trusted. This war has opened many eyes and will ultimately make Iran stronger. We will defend every grain of our soil.”

Despite ongoing threats, demonstrators carried photos of martyrs and chanted slogans denouncing the Zionist entity and its Western allies, especially the United States. Chants such as “Death to the Zionist entity,” “Death to American arrogance,” and “Long live the martyrs” echoed through the streets.

People from all walks of life and all generations participated in the rallies, demonstrating unwavering resolve to confront the Zionist entity and its imperialist backers.