Iranian Drone Strikes Penetrate Deep into “Israeli” Entity, Hit Targets in “Beit She’an”
By Staff, Agencies
In a significant escalation, Iranian drones successfully struck targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian city of Beisan—referred to by the occupying entity as “Beit She'an”—early Saturday morning.
According to the “Israeli” newspaper Maariv, one of the drones hit a building directly, causing major structural damage.
The “Israeli” Broadcasting Authority reported that emergency teams were combing through the debris to search for possible casualties following the detonation of the unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] inside the building.
“Israeli” sources admitted that the drone—reportedly a Shahed-136—evaded interception attempts and hit its intended target with precision. “Israeli” radio confirmed that the impact caused significant destruction to the site.
In a separate event, “Israeli” media reported another Iranian UAV exploding in Araba, in the southern region of “Israel” along Route 90. One outlet described the situation as “a major drone attack” launched by Iran using explosive UAVs.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] claimed responsibility for the coordinated strike, confirming the launch of the 18th wave of strikes as part of Operation Truthful Promise III carried out overnight Friday. The operation was described as a direct response to the “Israeli” entity’s prior aggression against Iranian territory.
In its statement, the IRG noted that the latest round of strikes successfully hit and destroyed several “Israeli” military positions and logistical centers. The retaliatory strike included a combined barrage of Shahed-136 explosive drones and precision-guided missiles, all of which reached and neutralized their designated targets.
