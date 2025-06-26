- Home
Iran Has the Right to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes – Putin
By Staff, Agencies
Iran has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview. After the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, he spoke with Nadim Koteich, the moderator of the session and general manager of Sky News Arabia.
”We believe that Iran has the right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes. And we are prepared, as we have been in previous years, to provide the necessary support in this field,” the Russian president said.
Putin added that Russia opposes the spread of nuclear weapons in any country. “The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] confirms that there is no evidence of Iranian efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.”
Last week, "Israel" began a series of strikes against Iran and issued serious warnings regarding the country’s nuclear program.
It claimed that Tehran is rapidly nearing a critical point in its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, saying the strikes were essential to prevent this.
Iran, which maintains that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes, responded with missile and drone strikes against "Israel."
In his interview on Friday, Putin urged both sides to resolve the conflict through negotiations. He added that Moscow has repeatedly informed "Israel" of the lack of evidence regarding Tehran’s intentions to create nuclear weapons.
