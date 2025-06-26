Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Has the Right to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes – Putin

Iran Has the Right to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes – Putin
folder_openRussia access_time 5 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview. After the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, he spoke with Nadim Koteich, the moderator of the session and general manager of Sky News Arabia.

”We believe that Iran has the right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes. And we are prepared, as we have been in previous years, to provide the necessary support in this field,” the Russian president said.

Putin added that Russia opposes the spread of nuclear weapons in any country. “The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] confirms that there is no evidence of Iranian efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.”

Last week, "Israel" began a series of strikes against Iran and issued serious warnings regarding the country’s nuclear program.

It claimed that Tehran is rapidly nearing a critical point in its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, saying the strikes were essential to prevent this.

Iran, which maintains that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes, responded with missile and drone strikes against "Israel."

In his interview on Friday, Putin urged both sides to resolve the conflict through negotiations. He added that Moscow has repeatedly informed "Israel" of the lack of evidence regarding Tehran’s intentions to create nuclear weapons.

Iran Russia vladimir putin NuclearProgram

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Has the Right to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes – Putin

Iran Has the Right to Use Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes – Putin

5 days ago
Kremlin on Possible US Strike on Iran: Entire Region to Be Set on Fire

Kremlin on Possible US Strike on Iran: Entire Region to Be Set on Fire

6 days ago
Moscow: ‘Israel’ Risking Nuclear Catastrophe

Moscow: ‘Israel’ Risking Nuclear Catastrophe

8 days ago
MoD: Russia Hits Ukrainian Command Center with Iskander Missiles

MoD: Russia Hits Ukrainian Command Center with Iskander Missiles

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot