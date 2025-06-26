’Israeli’ Aggression Uniting Iranians, Including Opposition: NYT

By Staff, Agencies

Reformist political figure and former Iranian Vice President Mohammad Ali Abtahi stated Saturday that “Israel” miscalculated the Iranian public’s response to the ongoing war. In a phone interview from Tehran with The New York Times, Abtahi said that typically divided political factions had unified in defense of the nation and rallied around the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

The political factions focused the country’s energy on defending itself from any external threat, he said, adding that the war "softened the divisions we had, both among each other and with the general public."

According to the NYT, the "Israeli" aggression has reignited a strong sense of nationalism among many Iranians, both inside the country and abroad, including many critics of the government.

The newspaper noted that this collective sense of purpose is evident in a flood of social media posts and public declarations by prominent human rights advocates, political activists, doctors, athletes, artists, and celebrities.

National football team player Saeid Ezatolahi posted, “Like family, we may not always agree, but Iran’s soil is our red line.”

Iranian media and social media videos showed hotels, guesthouses, and wedding halls opening their doors for free to shelter those displaced from Tehran.

Psychologists are offering free virtual therapy sessions, while major retailers have introduced discounts, and volunteers have stepped up by running errands and checking in on the elderly and people with disabilities.