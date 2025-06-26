IRG Vows Response to US Aggression on Nuclear Sites in Ways Beyond Enemy’s Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has strongly condemned the American “unprecedented and blatant act of aggression” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, vowing to respond in ways beyond the calculations of the aggressor.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRG said the US, in full coordination with the Zionist entity, carried out “a military and illegal strike on the peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“This action is a clear violation of the UN Charter, international law, the NPT treaty, and the fundamental principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the statement.

The IRG said the US had, from the beginning, provided comprehensive support and cooperation to the "Israeli" entity in “planning and executing its aggression.”

“Once again, this act has exposed the inability of the aggressor front to create real change in the field. They lack both the initiative and the capacity to escape devastating retaliation,” it added.

The statement further noted that the “repeated failures” of American policies reflect its “strategic incompetence and its disregard for the ground realities of the region.”

“Instead of learning from past setbacks, Washington, by directly attacking peaceful facilities, has now placed itself squarely at the forefront of the aggression,” the IRG said.

The statement said the departure points of the aircraft involved in the aggression have been identified and are under surveillance, thanks to the comprehensive intelligence of Iran’s armed forces.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized, the number, dispersion, and scale of US military bases in the region are not a source of strength but a major vulnerability,” it warned, stressing that the indigenous and peaceful nuclear technology “will not be eliminated by any attack” but such acts of aggression only “strengthen the determination of our young and committed scientists to pursue greater progress and development.”

The IRG said it will never be intimidated by the “bluster of Trump or the criminal gangs ruling the White House and 'Tel Aviv'.”

In response to this aggression and criminality, Operation Truthful Promise III—of which the Zionists have already endured 20 waves—will continue with precision, force, and purpose, targeting the infrastructure, strategic centers, and interests of the Zionist entity, IRG said.

“Furthermore, today’s aggression by the terrorist US regime has granted the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defense, the option to respond in ways that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor alliance. Those who have violated this land must now await responses that will bring deep regret.

The US aggression against Iranian nuclear sites was reported in the early hours of Sunday, announced by US President Donald Trump himself on his social media platforms.

In response, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz.

The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons [NPT] and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.

The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference—or rather the complicity—of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA.”

“The international community is expected to condemn this lawlessness based on jungle rules and to stand with Iran in asserting its legitimate rights,” read the statement, adding that the organization assures the great Iranian nation that despite enemy’s sinister conspiracies, it will not allow the progress of this national industry to be halted.

“The organization has placed on its agenda all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-up measures.”