Pezeshkian: US Primary Force behind ‘Israel’s’ Acts of Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Tehran’s decisive response to the “Israeli” acts of aggression forced the US to “step in” and attack the peaceful nuclear sites.

Pezeshkian said the United States is the primary driving force behind the “Israeli” acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The “Israeli” entity launched an unprovoked aggression on the Islamic Republic last Friday, with American backing, assassinating many top-ranking military commanders, scientists and other ordinary civilians, including women and children.

After more than a week, the US decided to finally make it official with direct intervention in the war that the Zionist entity has been losing.

In the early hours of Sunday, the US launched unlawful strikes against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in a clear violation of international law and the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons [NPT].

In a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian said this “act of aggression revealed that the United States is the primary driver behind the Zionist entity’s hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The unprovoked American aggression against Iran was aimed at saving ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his regime’s inability “to respond effectively to Iran’s military retaliation,” he added.

The powerful Operation Truthful Promise III launched by the Iranian armed forces against the occupied territories has served as a decisive response to Washington’s aggressive policies against the Iranian nation, the president noted.

“Now is the time to set aside differences and activate the vast potential of the people. The Iranian nation has repeatedly proven that it will spare no effort in defending the water and soil of this homeland,” Pezeshkian asserted.