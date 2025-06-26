Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a strong condemnation of the US strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah strongly condemns the brutal and treacherous American aggression against the peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This criminal act exposes the true nature of the United States of America as the greatest threat to both regional and global peace and stability. It constitutes a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions and the United Nations Charter, all of which prohibit the targeting of nuclear facilities and the use of force against a sovereign state.

This reckless, dangerous and uncalculated escalation risks expanding the scope of war and dragging the region—and the world—into an uncertain and volatile future unless it is halted and confronted with a firm, deterrent response.

The blatant deception and manipulation practiced by US President Donald Trump—driven by delusions of supremacy and domination—and his madness in targeting a sovereign nation by bombing its peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], confirm that the US, alongside the tyrants of global arrogance, seeks only to subjugate free and independent nations. These powers leave nations with only two choices: submission and humiliation, or death and destruction.

Through this criminal act, the US administration aimed to achieve what the Zionist entity failed to accomplish in its ongoing assaults on the Islamic Republic of Iran. It also sought to compensate for its total failure to meet its objectives and to respond to the painful and decisive Iranian missile strikes. This aggression reaffirms the full and direct partnership between the United States and “Israel” in planning and executing attacks—not only against Iran—but in all the wars and crimes committed across the region, including in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. This proves to the entire world that the United States is the official sponsor of terrorism and has no regard for international conventions, humanitarian principles, legal commitments or global obligations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently demonstrated its commitment to regional and international security. It has repeatedly affirmed the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and its dedication to resolving conflicts through diplomacy, from a position of sovereignty and in defense of its legitimate rights, as recognized by international law. In light of this unjust aggression, Iran has every right to respond and to defend its land, people and sovereignty. The arrogant powers will not succeed in subjugating the Iranian people or their courageous leadership. Rather, this aggression will only deepen their resolve to resist until victory is achieved.

We express our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership, its people—and our complete confidence in Iran’s strength to defend its just cause. We stand with the steadfast and brave leadership, the resilient and proud Iranian people and the vigilant, self-sacrificing forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards and the armed forces, in confronting this aggression and inflicting a bitter defeat on the American and Zionist enemies. These attacks will not derail Iran from its path of progress and development.

We call on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all free people around the world, to stand in solidarity with the Islamic Republic in facing this joint American-“Israeli” aggression. We further call on the United Nations, international legal bodies and especially the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], to shoulder their responsibilities in the face of this dangerous act, which could have caused nuclear contamination, threatened the safety of vast regions, and endangered tens of thousands of lives—had it not been for the precautionary measures taken by Iran.