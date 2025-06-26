Pezeshkian: Iran Seeks Peace but Will Make Aggressors Regret Their Actions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that while Iran seeks peace, it will make the aggressors regret their actions, referring to the "Israeli" entity and the United States.

In a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday, Pezeshkian strongly condemned the latest US military aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, warning of retaliatory actions against the act of aggression.

Pezeshkian pointed to the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, noting that Washington had initially claimed its only aim was to ensure the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program, and Iran, welcoming that goal, had entered into dialogue.

“However, over time, it became clear that the US was acting in full coordination with the Zionist regime … to portray Iran as the party rejecting dialogue,” he said.

In parallel, Pezeshkian stressed that the "Israeli" entity, with the support and green light from the US, launched the aggression on Iran on June 13, claiming hundreds of people's lives, including ordinary civilians, military commanders and nuclear scientists.

“Iran does not seek war and will never do so; it is 'Israel', through its aggressive actions, that is endangering regional security,” Pezeshkian added.

“The US is attempting to keep the region unstable, sow discord among Muslim nations, loot the rich resources of Islamic countries, and flood the region with weapons and ammunition instead of helping development.”

He said the US and some European countries are trying to portray a distorted and false image of Muslims, while they themselves have supported terrorist groups and backed the criminal "Israeli" entity.

Sharif, for his part said that the illegal US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities had left Pakistan in “deep shock.

The attack was a clear breach of international treaties as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Safeguards Agreement, he noted.

“Pakistan would firmly back Iran in international forums and actively follow up on the position,” he stated.

Pezeshkian, in another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, described the recent US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “clear sign of American dishonesty” and the US’s “false claims about dialogue and peace.”

“The United States has attacked us. If you were in such a situation, what would you do? Naturally, they must be held accountable for their aggression,” he said.

He stressed that Iran has always been ready for interaction based on international law, but the other side defied logic and demanded Iran’s surrender, which he said is impossible.

Iran resolutely defended itself as it was militarily attacked, he added.