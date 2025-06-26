Please Wait...

The Strait of Hormuz: Another Iranian Strategic Weapon

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 days ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

This infographic explains the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow sea passage connecting the Gulf to the open ocean.

The Strait of Hormuz: Another Iranian Strategic Weapon

 

Iran strait of hormuz OperationTruthfulPromise

