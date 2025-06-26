- Home
Head of Christian Relations in Hezbollah: Damascus Church Terror Attack A Cowardly Zionist-US Crime
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah’s Head of Christian Relations, Haj Mohammad Al-Khansa, condemned the terrorist bombing of the Mar Elias Church in eastern Damascus as a cowardly attack that left martyrs and injured worshippers.
Al-Khansa reaffirmed Hezbollah’s solidarity with the Syrian people and their unity in rejecting foreign-backed terrorism.
Statement Issued by Haj Mohammad Al-Khansa, Head of Christian Relations in Hezbollah
We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist bombing that targeted a gathering of worshippers at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila area, east of Damascus, resulting in martyrs and injuries.
We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and to the brotherly Syrian people as a whole, and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
This heinous attack reaffirms that the Takfiri, criminal ideology responsible for such crimes has absolutely no connection to any divine religion. Rather, it is a satanic creation—devised and activated by the Zionist-American alliance—deployed whenever necessary to spread discord, divide nations, and reignite internal conflicts and sectarian tensions among people who share one homeland.
While expressing our full solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people in all their religious and social diversity, we affirm that these crimes will not succeed in breaking the unity of the Syrian nation. The Syrian people will continue to reject the terrorist, Takfiri extremist groups that are alien to their national identity, authentic values, and deeply rooted culture of moderation.
