US Issues Global Travel Warning for Citizens After Aggression on Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The US State Department has issued a rare Worldwide Caution advisory urging American citizens abroad to exercise heightened vigilance.
In a statement issued Sunday, the State Department cited the growing instability in the Middle East and the increasing threat of demonstrations targeting US citizens and interests.
“The conflict between 'Israel' and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the advisory read.
“There is potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”
The warning follows a broader advisory last week that discouraged travel to the occupied Palestinian territories, Gaza, and the West Bank, citing "armed conflict, and civil unrest," sparked by the "Israeli" occupation's attacks and provocations since the beginning of the war on Gaza.
In Turkey, the advisory includes additional warnings for US government personnel, urging them to maintain a low profile and avoid personal travel to the country’s southern provinces. The alert notes that “negative sentiment toward US foreign policy may prompt actions against US or Western interests,” listing previous incidents such as anti-US demonstrations, boycotts, graffiti, and hostile rhetoric.
The renewed global alert comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in what has been dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer. The bombing campaign marked a significant escalation in the war and sparked threats of retaliation from Iran.
In response, US diplomatic missions and security agencies have tightened monitoring of potential threats worldwide. The State Department advised Americans planning to travel overseas to review destination-specific travel advisories and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program [STEP] for timely security updates.
