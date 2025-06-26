“Tel Aviv” Empty Amid Ongoing Exodus of Settlers

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” Channel 12’s website published a report on the current situation in “Tel Aviv,” inside the occupying entity, following the recent series of Iranian strikes that targeted it.

According to the website, long-time residents of “Tel Aviv” say they have never seen anything like this. In areas where settlers once had to circle around for long periods to find a vacant parking spot, parking is now suddenly abundant. The reason: many settlers have left “Tel Aviv” and relocated to areas with safe rooms.

The report noted that most apartments in “Tel Aviv” are located in old buildings that lack built-in shelters—let alone designated safe rooms. It added, “When missiles were launched from Gaza, it was usually enough to go down to the building's main hallway. But after the arrival of Iranian missiles, the situation has changed.”

Rex, a settler who lives on “HaYarkon” Street, said he moved to “Ganei Tikva,” where his apartment has a safe room. He added that he’s not the only one who left—the majority of settlers in his building have done the same.

Arad Shintel, a Zionist student in his fourth year of electrical engineering at “Ben-Gurion University,” lives near “Rabin Square” in an apartment with no safe room. Although the building has a shared shelter, it is now almost empty.

“Most of the people in our building,” Shintel said, “have left—whether young couples or small families—because of the lack of protection.”

According to the report, those who were initially hesitant to leave made the final decision after a direct hit struck one of the luxury towers in “Tel Aviv” last Friday.

Parents Fleeing

The website pointed out that the problem is not only the lack of shelters, but that even when they exist, they are not always nearby or adequate. It added, “With repeated sirens at night, the situation becomes extremely distressing, especially for families with young children. Many parents are now forced to work from home, as daycare centers are closed. As a result, dozens of families are leaving, with parents fleeing to places with safe rooms, where they also receive assistance with childcare.”

Arnon Ben Yair, a settler living on “Ben-Gurion Street,” said he and his family packed their belongings a few days ago and moved to an apartment in “Ramat Gan,” where they have a safe room.

Nadav Goldstein, a settler working in public relations, also cleared out his parking spot. Living in “Rabin Square,” Goldstein said he used to take shelter with every siren. But after several projectiles struck the area—and the difficulty of repeatedly bringing their child down to the shelter—they relocated to “Givatayim,” where the apartment has a safe room. When the threat persisted, they moved again, this time to “Netiv HaAsara.”