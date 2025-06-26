No Radioactive Contamination Near Nuclear Sites Targeted By US: Health Ministry

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s health ministry says no radiological contamination has been reported near the nuclear facilities that were earlier struck by the US military in different locations across the country.

The ministry attributed the findings to inspections conducted by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

The statement also noted that individuals injured in the attacks had been transferred to medical centers and were receiving relevant medical attention.

“All of them have tested negative for any radiological contamination,” it added.

The ministry also informed the public that they do not need to take any specific preventive or medical measures.

The statement, meanwhile, advised Iranians to only trust official sources for relevant information and refrain from paying heed to rumors circulating on social media concerning the situation at hand.

It assured the nation that all of the country’s national health centers were operational to address any potential complications, including the ones located near the affected nuclear sites.

The US carried out illegal aggression against several sites hosting peaceful uranium enrichment activities in the north-central and central parts of the country on Sunday.

The sites include those in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

The Islamic Republic has vehemently condemned it, warning about the dire consequences and urging the United Nations and other international organizations to address the aggression and its fallout.

Tehran says the attacks were carried out in full coordination with the "Israeli" entity, which also has been engaged in almost deadly aggression against the country since last Friday.