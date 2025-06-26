- Home
The Clock No Longer Ticks In Your favor: Iran to US
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian officials issued stern warnings Monday following US airstrikes on three of the country's nuclear facilities, describing the attack as a direct act of war and pledging retaliation that could shift the region’s balance of power.
Iran’s Chief of Staff, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a firm warning on Monday, declaring that the United States’ recent actions have crossed a red line.
“The United States has blatantly violated our sovereignty,” he stated, “and in doing so, it has effectively unleashed our fighters to target its interests and military forces wherever they may be.”
Emphasizing the gravity of the moment, Mousavi added, “We will never back down — not now, not ever.”
In a related development, Mousavi declared that Washington has now fully entered the war by supporting the Israeli entity, and warned that the United States will face direct consequences.
“Washington must know it has now given the green light for our armed forces to take action against its interests and military forces, and we will never retreat,” the Chief of Staff said.
He emphasized that the US has openly violated Iran’s sovereignty.
