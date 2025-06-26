Iran’s Top General Vows Non-Stop Operations Until Netanyahu Is Brought to His Knees

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top military general has vowed to continue retaliatory operations against the "Israeli" entity “with full force” until Benjamin Netanyahu is brought to “utter helplessness.”

In a video statement on Monday, shortly after the 21st phase of Operation True Promise III was launched by the Iranian armed forces, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said the operations will continue uninterrupted.

Major General Mousavi said the crimes committed by the "Israeli" entity and the United States “will not go unanswered” regardless of the extent of damage inflicted by the enemy.

“The very nature of this criminal act will not remain without a response, irrespective of the level of destruction,” the top general said, referring to the American aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities early on Sunday in brazen violation of international law.

He characterized US President Donald Trump’s involvement in the war against the Islamic Republic as a desperate effort to rescue the Zionist entity, particularly Netanyahu, whom he described as America’s “failing proxy” in the region.

“Trump, having witnessed Netanyahu’s collapse under the weight of defeat, decided to give him artificial respiration through this reckless act,” Major General Mousavi said.

US bombers, on the direct orders of Trump, targeted three nuclear facilities across Iran – Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow – on Sunday morning, drawing widespread outrage.

The aggression came amid the "Israeli" entity’s aggression that started last Friday. In response Iranian armed forces have inflicted heavy blows on the entity and its military infrastructure with its retaliatory operations under True Promise III.

Iranian officials have warned that the American aggression will not go unpunished.