Sheikh Qassem to ’Al-Ahed’: Iran Will Prevail

By Al-Ahed News

With confidence, conviction, and faith that victory will be on the side of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks. According to his beliefs, the dear Iranian people are strong, resilient and proud, and no one can defeat them. Iran also has the leadership of the valiant and determined Guardian Jurist [Wali al-Faqih], who is committed to ensuring that Iran remains dignified and powerful.

Speaking with insight into the course of events, His Eminence stressed that “any aggression against Iran will come at a very high cost, because the entire region will be at risk.”

As for US President Donald Trump's threat to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, His Eminence responded: “Trump's threat to assassinate Imam Khamenei [may his shadow endure] is a vile act and, at the same time, a sign of weakness.”

In an exclusive interview with the “Al-Ahed” news website on the anniversary of the founding of Al-Ahed newspaper—“the voice of the resistance”—Sheikh Qassem discussed a range of local and regional issues with his usual transparency.

A significant portion of the conversation was devoted to the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, the revered martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was Sheikh Qassem’s comrade-in-arms for over 33 years.

Sheikh Qassem does not hide the fact that he cherished Sayyed Nasrallah’s speeches and eagerly awaited them just as the public did. He misses him deeply—as a companion on the path, a leader, and a bearer of the burdens of this critical phase.

On the matter of "Israeli" violations of Lebanese sovereignty, His Eminence stated:

“The primary responsibility for protecting citizens and national territory lies with the state. This responsibility has increased since the internationally brokered ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the "Israeli" entity.

He affirmed that the state must exert all its pressure, utilize its international relationships, and press those who sponsored the agreement—particularly the US and France—to compel 'Israel' to withdraw and halt all forms of aggression against Lebanon and its people.

"The resistance is currently assisting the state in pursuing its diplomatic options and adhering to the terms of the ceasefire. It is prepared to support any decision the state makes to halt the aggression and ensure 'Israel’s' withdrawal. However, we reserve the right to make the appropriate decision at the right time if this opportunity fails to achieve its objectives,” he stated.

With absolute candor and steadfast determination, His Eminence reassured that the resistance in Lebanon remains and will continue.

"It is rebuilding itself and has already demonstrated the strength of its endurance through the people who returned to their southern villages and offered martyrs to hold their ground, and through the massive funeral processions for its two Secretary Generals, which were witnessed by observers worldwide," he confirmed.

"It also contributes meaningfully to building the state and its institutions. ‘Look at it among you and in your daily lives—you will recognize its value," he affirmed.

"Leading the battle with legendary fighters and emerging steadfast is a major achievement. We faced immense threats in Gaza and Lebanon, including massive "Israeli" aggression backed by US and Western support. Despite this, we reorganized, replaced fallen leaders, and our fighters held their ground, halting the 'Israeli' advance and forcing a ceasefire. We remain strong and capable."

To the most honorable people, His Eminence pledged: "Reconstruction is our top priority—for our people and the state's recovery. We rebuilt 400,000 homes and supported 50,000 others, stepping in where the state fell short to prevent displacement and division. It’s now the state’s duty to continue, but we remain fully committed despite all challenges."

On the issue between UNIFIL and local residents, His Eminence stated:

“We support the continuation of UNIFIL's mission, but we reject any overstepping of its mandate or actions that disturb the residents. We call for calm, and for issues to be addressed peacefully without confrontation.”

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Secretary General of Hezbollah affirmed that “the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has not achieved any of its objectives, nor will it. This is evident in the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”