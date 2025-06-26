Blind Faith and Bloody Wars: When Scripture Becomes Strategy

By Mohamad Hammoud

Ted Cruz and the Theology of Power

Senator Ted Cruz didn’t cite a policy paper or intelligence report when explaining why he supports “Israel.” He didn’t mention democracy, human rights or even American interests. Instead, he invoked the Bible.

On national television, with millions watching, Cruz declared that the United States must stand with “Israel” because “the Bible commands us to.” When pressed by Tucker Carlson to name the verse, he stumbled. No chapter. No verse. Just a vague memory from Sunday school. But that didn’t matter—his conviction was unwavering. To Cruz, divine scripture overrides diplomacy.

This wasn’t just a senator expressing faith—it was a sitting US lawmaker confessing that he is willing to shape foreign policy, even wage war, based on a narrow, literal reading of an ancient text. And that should terrify all of us.

Biblical Prophecy as Foreign Policy

The verse Cruz clumsily referenced is Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse.” Historically, this was a promise made to Abraham and his descendants—not a blank check to fund modern “Israel” with American taxpayer money or sacrifice American lives in Middle Eastern wars. Many mainstream Christian theologians, across Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant traditions, argue that this verse is fulfilled spiritually in the Church, not politically, in the modern state of “Israel.” This reading is known as covenant theology—the belief that the promises made to Abraham are now realized through Christ and the Christian community, not a modern nation-state founded in 1948.

However, a small, powerful movement known as Christian Zionism sees things differently. Rooted in dispensationalist theology, Christian Zionists believe that the modern state of “Israel” is part of God’s unfolding plan for the End Times. In their view, “Israel” must be defended, expanded, and empowered—not for its own sake, but to bring about the Second Coming of Christ. This apocalyptic theology, once relegated to fringe pulpits, now sits in the US Senate, embedded in campaign platforms, and whispered in the Oval Office.

From Holy Text to Holy War

Cruz is not alone. There is a long list of American politicians—senators, congressmen, governors—who openly declare that their support for “Israel” is not about strategy or morality but about prophecy. They speak of “blessing Israel” as if it’s a magic formula for divine favor. They invoke ancient scripture as justification for endless military aid, brutal occupations, and even war against neighboring countries.

Take Iran, for example. Ted Cruz has consistently called for regime change in Tehran. He champions harsh sanctions that cripple civilians. He advocates military posturing that inches the US closer to conflict. But does he understand Iran’s history? Its politics? Its society? No. What matters to him is that Iran opposes “Israel.” That’s enough. That’s the curse he speaks of. And for that, Cruz is willing to sacrifice American blood and treasure.

It is a terrifying reality: that foreign policy in the world’s most powerful nation can be shaped not by reason or debate but by apocalyptic fervor—by the belief that bombing Tehran somehow pleases God.

A Disturbing Mirror: Evangelicals and Extremists

This demands a hard question: What separates Ted Cruz from ISIS? Both believe they are carrying out God’s will. Both believe ancient scripture commands modern violence. Both justify the killing of innocents with holy texts. The Christian Zionist and the jihadi may be enemies on the battlefield, but they are twins in ideology—mirror images distorted by divine ambition.

ISIS reads the Qur’an through a lens of extremism. Ted Cruz reads the Bible the same way. One uses it to justify beheadings, the other to justify bombing campaigns and proxy wars. Both believe they are chosen. Both believe God is on their side. And both are dead wrong.

The difference is that Cruz has the full weight of the US government behind him—billions of dollars, advanced weaponry, and the patriotic loyalty of millions. That makes his fanaticism not only dangerous but globally consequential.

The Cost of Theological Delusion

Americans are not being told the truth. They are told we support “Israel” because it’s democratic. Because it shares our values. Because it’s an ally. But that’s only part of the story. The deeper reason lies in pulpits and prophecy—in megachurches where pastors declare that “Israel” must never be questioned, and in Capitol Hill offices where lawmakers legislate based on the Book of Revelation rather than the US Constitution.

And the price is steep. Palestinian lives crushed under occupation. Iranian children denied medicine due to sanctions. American soldiers sent to foreign deserts, not to defend the homeland, but to fulfill someone’s idea of divine destiny. This is not responsible governance. This is religious zealotry masquerading as patriotism.

Return to Reason

Faith can be beautiful. It can uplift, inspire, and heal. But when faith becomes a blueprint for war, it turns toxic. When sacred texts become foreign policy manuals, the result is death—not salvation.

We need leaders who understand the world—not who try to remake it in the image of prophecy. We need senators who can quote the Constitution—not just cherry-pick scripture. And we need voters who demand accountability—not blind obedience to ancient texts misunderstood by men in power.

The danger is not belief—it is fanaticism. And fanaticism, left unchecked, will always lead to blood.