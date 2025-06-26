Iran: Military Operations Halted, Conditional on “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed that no ceasefire agreement with the "Israeli" occupation has been reached, stressing that Tehran's military operations will only cease if the occupation stops its aggression.

In a post on X, Araghchi stated, “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: 'Israel' launched war on Iran, not the other way around.”

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” he added.

However, Araghchi noted that Iran is prepared to end its military response if the "Israeli" occupation halts its attacks by 4 am Tehran time.

“Provided that the 'Israeli' [regime] stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he wrote, adding that the final decision on ending operations would be taken at a later time.

Soon after, Araghchi confirmed that Iran’s response to "Israeli" aggression persisted until the final moment.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish 'Israel' for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 a.m.,” he declared.

He also paid tribute to the Iranian military, stating, “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

The comments come in response to US President Donald Trump’s earlier announcement that a phased ceasefire had been brokered, with Iran supposedly observing a 12-hour pause followed by a similar commitment from “Israel”. Trump described the deal as ending what he termed “the 12 Day War.”

However, Araghchi’s firm denial of any such agreement directly contradicts Washington’s narrative.

Tehran maintains that no formal truce has been reached and that its operations are strictly conditional upon a full halt to "Israeli" aggression.

While the US has credited Qatari mediation in bringing both parties to the table, Iran’s statements suggest that any cessation of hostilities remains unilateral and provisional.