IRG Cmdr. Warns of Devastating Retaliation: US Will Learn A “Historic Lesson”
By Staff, Agencies
Major General Mohammad Pakpour, chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], issued a strong warning to the United States early Tuesday, declaring that any renewed act of aggression would result in a response that would serve as a “historic lesson”.
The statement followed a powerful retaliatory missile strike by Iranian forces targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—home to the US Central Command [CENTCOM] and the US Air Force Central Command [AFCENT].
Iranian officials described the operation as a decisive and damaging blow to a strategic nerve center of US military operations in West Asia.
The missile barrage came in direct response to Sunday’s US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, all internationally monitored and peaceful in nature, located in Iran’s north-central and central regions.
According to General Pakpour, the Al Udeid base, dubbed the “beating heart” of CENTCOM in the region, was hit despite its advanced defense layers. He described the US President Donald Trump’s order to attack Iranian facilities as "foolish and ignorant," stating it triggered the rightful and forceful Iranian retaliation.
He emphasized that any further violation of Iranian sovereignty would provoke an even more severe response—one that would be both unforgettable and instructive for history.
General Pakpour also denounced Washington's motivations, accusing the US of acting on behalf of the "nefarious and child-killing" “Israeli” entity.
He asserted that Trump had compromised American security and interests merely to ensure the survival of “Israel,” highlighting the dangerous consequences of such one-sided alliances.
