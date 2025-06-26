Iran’s SNSC: A Decisive Response to “Israeli” Aggression Strengthens Resistance

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] praises the brave Iranian armed forces for delivering a powerful and timely retaliatory strike against the “Israeli” aggressors and their terrorist backers, following orders from the Supreme Leader.

This response marks a new phase in deterrence by targeting enemy military bases deep inside occupied territories.

Below is the statement of the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council regarding the decisive national response to the “Israeli” aggression and its terrorist supporters: