Iran’s SNSC: A Decisive Response to “Israeli” Aggression Strengthens Resistance
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] praises the brave Iranian armed forces for delivering a powerful and timely retaliatory strike against the “Israeli” aggressors and their terrorist backers, following orders from the Supreme Leader.
This response marks a new phase in deterrence by targeting enemy military bases deep inside occupied territories.
Below is the statement of the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council regarding the decisive national response to the “Israeli” aggression and its terrorist supporters:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
{Surely, those who say, "Our Lord is Allah," and then remain steadfast—there will be no fear will, nor will they grieve} (Surat Al-Ahqaf, Verse 13)
O honorable and resistant people of Iran,
In response to the “Israeli” aggression, your courageous and valiant sons in the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting on the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and relying on patience in facing the enemy’s audacity, delivered a devastating response to the aggressors. They thus announced the opening of a new chapter in the deterrence equation against the US occupiers in the region, by targeting their military bases deep inside the occupied territories.
Alertness, timely action, steadfast resistance and unparalleled unity among the people have shattered the enemy’s fundamental strategy and created a new opportunity to consolidate the resilience of Islam’s fighters and build the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic— a power strengthened through years of creative and continuous struggle. This power was the fruit of twelve days of bloody and sustained jihad, enabling a timely and proportionate response to the aggression.
This divine victory is the blessed outcome of profound insight, wisdom and prudent leadership. It is the fruit of the Mujahideen's relentless jihad, the unshakable patience of the prisoners, the unwavering resilience of the martyrs’ families, and the endurance of steadfast households. Above all, it belongs to every soul who refused to bow before the enemy — choosing instead to forge victory with their own hands.
Undoubtedly, the conscious recognition of this historic victory by the Iranian people will strengthen the firm will of the nation’s sons to confront the enemies and close all paths that lead to the repetition of such aggressive assaults.
And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.
