Iran’s FM Thanks Armed Forces for Punishing Response to “Israel’s” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a social media post early Tuesday, expressed his gratitude to the country’s “powerful” armed forces on behalf of all Iranians as the “Israeli” aggression halted after 12 days.

He said the military operations to “punish” the Zionist entity for its aggression against the Islamic Republic continued “until the very last minute,” concluding at 4 a.m. local Iran time.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” read the statement.

Immediately after his tweet and before the ceasefire came into effect, Iranian armed forces launched a final salvo of missiles at the occupied territories, which made direct impacts.

Videos shared online showed air raid sirens blaring in “Tel Aviv”, Haifa and other settlements and panic-stricken settlers rushing toward underground shelters.

Araghchi's remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump made an announcement on his social media platform, claiming that a ceasefire had been reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the "Israeli" occupying entity.

Trump claimed that Iran and "Israel" have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, ending the 12-day war that was launched by the "Israeli" entity on June 13 with an unprovoked and unlawful aggression.

In an earlier tweet, Iran’s top diplomat said that, as of now, there was “no agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations, adding that if "Israel" halted its aggression “no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time,” Iran would also end its response.

These developments unfolded just hours after Iranian armed forces launched a missile barrage targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command [CENTCOM].

The successful operation, dubbed Tidings of Victory, was carried out in retaliation for unlawful American airstrikes on Sunday morning that struck three peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran’s north-central and central regions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] commander Mohammad Pakpour warned that any renewed US aggression would be met with “even more crushing and regret-inducing responses, which will serve as a lesson for history.”