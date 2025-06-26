Serbia Halts Arms Exports to “Israel” Amid Ongoing Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Monday evening that Serbia has officially suspended all weapons exports to the “Israeli” entity in response to its continued genocidal campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The decision followed a high-level meeting with the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces and came just one day after mass protests in Belgrade. Organized by the group Support for the People of Palestine – Serbia, demonstrators demanded an immediate end to Serbia’s complicity through arms sales to “Israel.”

This move marks a rare European response to the atrocities unfolding in Gaza, where “Israeli” forces continue to massacre civilians amid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. In the early hours of Tuesday, at least 24 Palestinians searching for food aid were killed and dozens more injured in a wave of “Israeli” airstrikes across the devastated coastal enclave.

Local sources reported that civil defense crews retrieved five bodies from beneath the rubble in the Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City, transferring them and several wounded individuals to al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat received 19 bodies and 146 wounded following a bombing on Salah al-Din Street—where hundreds of starving Palestinians had gathered to receive food aid. Medical teams reported that at least 62 of the injured were in critical condition, requiring urgent care in central Gaza hospitals.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 56,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in “Israel’s” relentless assault on Gaza.

In response to mounting global pressure, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, “Israel” stands trial at the International Court of Justice for committing genocide in the besieged enclave.

Serbia’s announcement marks a significant shift, signaling that global public opinion and grassroots mobilization are beginning to influence state policy—even in countries historically aligned with Western military and political frameworks, including those backed by the US.