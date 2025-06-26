- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Slams ’Israel’ for Conducting Three Attacks After Announcing Halt to Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesperson for Iran’s highest operational command unit says the "Israeli" entity launched three waves of attacks on Iranian soil until 9:00 a.m. despite claims of halting its aggression.
Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters, announced on Tuesday that the "Israeli" entity had until 9:00 a.m. attacked Iranian soil in three stages despite claims of a ceasefire agreement.
He was quoted by Defa Press as saying in a message that “the aggressor Zionist entity attacked Iranian soil in 3 states until 9:00 AM (Iranian time) today.”
“The armed forces had previously announced that they will not leave any aggression unanswered and this regime will pay a heavy price,” he stated.
Hours after the "Israeli" entity halted its aggression after 12 days as part of an agreement between "Tel Aviv" and Washington, the top Iranian security body lauded the country’s security forces for demonstrating “exemplary courage” in the face of "Israeli" hostilities.
The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced in a statement on Tuesday that the "Israeli" entity was forced to unilaterally end its aggression against the Islamic Republic following a determined and powerful response from the Iranian Armed Forces.
The "Israeli" entity has since June 13 waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic by targeting the country's nuclear, military and residential sites.
The aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.
Comments
- Related News