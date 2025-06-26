Iran Declares Victory As Ceasefire Forces ’Israeli’ Retreat

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council announced on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic had achieved a significant strategic victory, asserting that it had “forced the enemies to seek a ceasefire.”

Citing the unity of the Iranian people, the steadfastness of its armed forces, and the guidance of its leadership, the Council emphasized that Iran had triumphed in the face of "Israeli" aggression.

It noted that Iran’s military remains on high alert and prepared to respond decisively to any future provocation.

The Council underscored that through its vigilance, Iran’s calculated timing dismantled the enemy’s core strategy.

According to Fars News Agency, the Council declared that the outcome compelled the "Israeli" entity to accept defeat and halt its aggression.

Tensions remain high following the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and the "Israeli" entity.

"Israeli" media alleged that two missiles were fired from Iran shortly after the ceasefire came into effect.

However, Iranian state television firmly rejected these claims, asserting that no such launches occurred and labeling the reports as unfounded.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also dismissed the allegations, stating that no evidence has been presented to suggest Iran intended to attack the "Israeli" entity.

Despite the absence of proof, "Israeli" War Minister Israel Katz instructed the IOF to “respond forcefully in the heart of Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters responded, reaffirming that the Iranian armed forces will not leave any aggression unanswered.

The statement warned that the Israeli entity would “pay a heavy price” for its continued hostilities.

According to Khatam al-Anbia, the "Israeli" entity launched attacks on Iranian territory in three waves, extending until 9 a.m. local time, in clear violation of the ceasefire.

The developments underscore the fragile state of the ceasefire and highlight the continued threat posed by "Israeli" aggression in the region.

Despite efforts to stop an "Israeli" attack, especially after calls by Trump, "Israel" struck targets in Iran.