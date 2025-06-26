Iran’s Pezeshkian: Our Armed Forces Dealt Severe, Historic Punishment to ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said the "Israeli" entity was forced to unilaterally halt its aggression against the Islamic Republic after receiving a "severe and historic" punishment at the hands of the Iranian nation and its armed forces.

He made the remarks in a message addressed to the people, commending the "epoch-making" nation for its "courageous steadfastness" that paved the way for victory.

"All the pride ascribed to this victory belongs to the great nation of Iran that prides itself on its civilizational legacy," he added.

The "Israeli" occupying entity ended its 12-day-long war of aggression on Iran in the early hours of Tuesday after suffering heavy blows at the hands of Iranian armed forces.

In the 22 phases of Truthful Promise III operation, Iranian armed forces launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, including multi-warhead projectiles, and drones at strategic "Israeli" military sites in the occupied territories, including the bases used by the entity to launch its attacks.

Pezeshkian said the losses that had been suffered by the enemy as a result of the reprisal were "unimaginable," despite the intense media censorship that the entity had imposed.

According to the Iranian president, it was the "Israeli" entity's adventurism and warmongering attitude that triggered the war, and it was the great Iranian nation that spelled an end to it by facing up to the aggressor and forcing it to retreat.

According to Pezeshkian, the aggressors failed in their goals of destroying Iran's infrastructure, obliterating its peaceful nuclear energy, and inciting social unrest.

In addition to suffering the failure, the "Israeli" entity and its allies had their "false aura of invincibility" shattered by Iran's powerful response, with the entity facing "vast destruction of its key installations and strategic centers," the president noted.

The overall situation, he added, bears the clear message that "the cost of adventurism against the great nation of Iran is extremely heavy."

Referring to indirect talks that were underway between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, Pezeshkian reminded that the aggression against Iran was carried out while the Islamic Republic was engaged in diplomacy towards averting military confrontation.

"History will not forget the treachery and broken promises of Iran's enemies, who resorted to aggression and invasion even while sitting at the negotiating table," he said.