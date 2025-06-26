Russia: Western States Lied about Iran’s Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia confirmed that the US and “Israel” have spread disinformation about Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext for attack.

Speaking at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the diplomat condemned the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as illegal under international law and said they had “created a real threat” of radioactive contamination.

Nebenzia noted that the reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], which carries out inspections in Iran, serve as proof of “the absence of proliferation risks.”

“We want to emphasize that nowhere in the IAEA reports is there any mention of Iran converting its nuclear stockpiles for undeclared or military purposes,” Nebenzia said.

The IAEA has found no evidence indicating the development of nuclear weapons by Iran. Therefore, all claims by Western delegations to the contrary are falsehoods aimed at audiences either unfamiliar with the reports or lacking competence on the matter.

Nebenzia described the attack on Iran as “yet another attempt to legitimize the use of force outside the framework of the UN Charter.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told Sky News last week that there was no evidence of “any systematic effort” by Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons. He added, however, that the agency had “elements of concern” about Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 60%.

During a press conference in New York on Tuesday, “Israeli” envoy Danny Danon reiterated his government’s position that “Israeli” strikes, which began on June 13, were aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran, which denies having a military nuclear program, has condemned the attack as an act of aggression and announced plans to restrict its cooperation with the IAEA.