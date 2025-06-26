Hands On Trigger: Iran’s Parl. Speaker Warns Against Renewed Enemy Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, has hailed people for leaving their enemies "utterly hopeless" during recent aggression, asserting that the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to respond decisively to any renewed transgression.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a message addressed to the people on Tuesday as the "Israeli" occupying entity halted its aggression and unilaterally declared ceasefire.

"The enemy’s greatest defeat was its utter despair in the face of the Iranian people," the top lawmaker and veteran politician stated.

"The Iranian nation has opened a new chapter in modern history and has taught the world a lesson in patriotism, unity, and bravery. The world will speak in one voice to praise the historic solidarity of the Iranian people."

Qalibaf commended the Iranian retaliation for managing to debunk the "perceived invincibility" of "Israel's" much-vaunted Iron Dome missile system, which has been developed through close cooperation with and financial support from the US.

By piercing through the entity's missile systems, Iranian projectiles and drones, "set ablaze key 'Israeli' military and security centers," he wrote.

Iranian missiles also "dealt an appropriate blow to the criminal United States at its military base," the top legislator noted.

The overall reprisal, he asserted, saw the Islamic Republic "choke the enemy to the final minute, without any degradation to our offensive capabilities."

He also hailed the Iranian retaliatory military action for prompting an end to the foreign aggression, without compromising on peaceful nuclear energy and defensive might.

Qalibaf, meanwhile, asserted that the country's armed forces "remain poised at all times, finger on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive response to potential further aggression."

"We will not release our grip on the criminal, child-killing enemy that ruthlessly martyred our children, women, and civilians," he added, referring to "Israel's" assault that resulted in the loss of more than 400 Iranian lives during its aggression on Iranian soil, including over a dozen children.