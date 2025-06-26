Gaza’s Resistance Double Ambush: 7 ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Killed

By Staff, Agencies

Seven “Israeli” soldiers were killed and around 17 others were wounded, some critically, after being lured into a complex ambush in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

“Israeli” sources detailed that the casualties involved two military units from different brigades and division-level formations. The reports also indicated that several soldiers were still unaccounted for on the battlefield, with serious concerns about their fate. Military helicopters reportedly evacuated the wounded to “Tel HaShomer” Hospital in “Tel Aviv”.

“Israeli” media described the incident as “difficult to comprehend,” given that both the killed and wounded were from two different units.

They reported that Palestinian Resistance fighters had set a sophisticated ambush for an “Israeli” force, setting fire to an armored personnel carrier of the Puma type while soldiers were still inside.

The cries of the wounded could be heard on video footage captured by Hamas fighters, before a second ambush was launched targeting the rescue team.

“Israeli” reports confirmed that the families of the killed soldiers had been notified and that some of the wounded remained in critical condition.

Later, the “Israeli” military command announced that seven troops from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion, including a platoon officer, were killed in an attack targeting an armored personnel carrier in the southern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, authorities announced the death of one soldier who served under the Multidimensional Unit, a special forces unit, due to the latest Iranian ballistic missile strike on Bir al-Sabee'.

In a related context, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that its Resistance fighters carried out a complex ambush targeting an “Israeli” force that had taken shelter inside a house, using an al-Yassin 105 shell and an RPG in southern Khan Yunis.

The Brigades said it inflicted casualties among enemy soldiers, killed and wounded, in the area south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Al-Qassam said its fighters targeted an “Israeli” Merkava tank with a Shawaz explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell, also south of Khan Yunis.