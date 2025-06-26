Please Wait...

Iran Parl. Committee Approves Plan to Suspend Coop. With IAEA

folder_openIran access_timeone day ago
By Staff, Agencies

A parliamentary committee has approved a general plan of a bill aimed at suspending Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], in response to the UN nuclear watchdog’s conduct over the US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran's soil.

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the plan was approved by members after reviewing the details in a session held on Monday.

The bill, if approved, would require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA as long as Tehran is not given tangible guarantees of the agency’s professional conduct.

The spokesperson said that Iran, under the plan, might not cooperate with installing cameras at its nuclear sites, inspections, the entry of inspectors, or submitting reports to the Agency, until the security of all nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

The decision followed US strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

Iran has said it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people, with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] declaring that the attack violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] and would not prevent Iran from developing its peaceful nuclear program.

