On Al-Ahed’s 41st Anniv., Hezbollah SG Sheikh Qassem Hails Resistance Media Legacy, Affirms: Iran Will Prevail

By Fatima Salami

Lebanon – In a special interview, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem addresses a range of local and regional issues.

With unwavering confidence and conviction that victory belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks with assured faith. According to his conviction, the dear Iranian people are strong, steadfast and dignified—no one can defeat them. Iran, he affirms, has the leadership of the courageous Wali al-Faqih [Guardian of the Jurist], determined to ensure that Iran remains proud and powerful.

As someone well-versed in the course of events, Sheikh Qassem emphasizes: “An attack on Iran will come at a very high cost because the entire region would be at risk.” Regarding US President Donald Trump’s threat to assassinate Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, he replies: “Trump’s threat to assassinate Imam Khamenei is a vile act—and, at the same time, a sign of weakness.”

In a special interview with Al-Ahed news website, marking the 41st anniversary of the founding of Al-Ahed newspaper—the first voice of the resistance—Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addresses a range of local and regional issues, answering questions with his trademark transparency. A significant part of the conversation is devoted to the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, the most revered martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem’s companion on the path of resistance for more than 33 years. He does not hide the fact that he found comfort in Sayyed Nasrallah’s speeches and words, eagerly awaiting them just as the people did. He deeply misses him—as a comrade, a leader, and a bearer of the burdens of this critical phase in the resistance’s journey.

Regarding “Israeli” violations of Lebanese sovereignty, Sheikh Qassem states:

“Fundamentally, it is the state’s responsibility to protect its citizens and it’s territory. This responsibility became even more pressing after the ceasefire agreement, brokered indirectly between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity under international sponsorship. The state must exert all possible pressure, leverage its international relations, and press those who sponsored the agreement—especially the United States and France—to compel “Israel” to withdraw and cease all forms of aggression against Lebanon and its people. At this stage, the resistance is working to support the state in pursuing its diplomatic option and upholding the ceasefire. We are prepared to support any decision the state makes to halt the aggression and ensure “Israel’s” withdrawal. However, we reserve for ourselves the right to make the appropriate decision at the appropriate time, should this opportunity fail to achieve its goals.”

With absolute candor and unwavering resolve, Sheikh Qassem assures that the resistance in Lebanon remains and will continue. It is steadily rebuilding its capabilities and has already demonstrated the strength of its continuity—through its people who returned to their villages in the south, offering martyrs to reaffirm their rootedness in the land; through the historic, million-strong funeral for the two Secretaries-General, as witnessed and acknowledged by observers around the world; and through its active contributions to state-building and the strengthening of public institutions. “Just look around you—in your communities and in your daily lives—and you’ll understand the true value of this resistance,” he says.

Sheikh Qassem continues:

“To lead the Uli al-Ba’s battle [Battle of the Mighty] alongside legendary fighters and emerge from it steadfast, resolute, and still carrying the banner of resistance and liberation—that in itself is a monumental achievement. People need to fully grasp the scale of the threat we faced in both Gaza and Lebanon. The “Israeli” aggression on the resistance and its people in Gaza and Lebanon was carried out with massive and advanced military force—backed by 600 American aircraft and over 100 ships, all loaded with hundreds of tons of heavy and destructive weapons and ammunition, in addition to unlimited American support on all fronts: military, political, and media—and broad Western backing as well.

“We were confronting the greatest evil at a global scale. By God’s grace, we held our ground: we reorganized our ranks, elected a new Secretary-General, appointed successors to our martyred leaders, and our fighters held their ground at every position, halting the “Israeli” advance on the southern front. We stopped this aggression in Lebanon through resilience and sacrifice—reaching a ceasefire agreement with our heads held high and with capabilities still intact.”

To the most honorable people, Sheikh Qassem makes a promise: “Reconstruction is the top priority—not just for us, but for the state’s recovery and progress as a whole. We have restored 400,000 homes and provided housing compensation for 50,000 others—even though all of this is the responsibility of the state. But in order to prevent people from remaining displaced, and because they are our people—the most honorable people—we did all we could to support them. We also did this to deny “Israel” and its allies any chance to sow discord between the resistance and the people.

“Now, it is the state’s responsibility to take over. For us, this file remains a top priority, and we are closely following it despite all the local, regional, and international obstacles placed in the way of reconstruction.”

Regarding the situation between UNIFIL and the local residents, Sheikh Qassem states: “We support the continued presence of UNIFIL in carrying out its duties, but we reject any overstepping of its mandate or actions that disturb the residents by entering private property or conducting operations without the Lebanese army’s presence. We understand the locals’ objections, but we call for calm resolution and avoiding clashes or confrontations between UNIFIL and the local population.”

On the Palestinian issue, Hezbollah’s Secretary General affirms that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has not achieved any of its objectives—and will not achieve any of them—given the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Below is the full text of the interview:

Q: Forty years after the founding of Al-Ahd newspaper, the voice of the Resistance, what message would you like to share? Do you have any personal memories associated with the paper?

A: Al-Ahed newspaper was the first official voice to articulate Hezbollah’s positions and its perspective on events and developments. It was launched two years after Hezbollah’s founding, on June 18, 1984, at a time when the party had no official spokesperson and its leaders did not engage with the media. The sole focus back then was on secret resistance operations, which—when announced under the name “Islamic Resistance” (the name used prior to Hezbollah’s official announcement on February 16, 1985)—were often claimed by other parties. So, the question was: how do we address the public? How do we convey our vision, positions and narrative to our cadres, our brothers and sisters? Al-Ahed newspaper was the answer.

Documenting the experience, operations and positions is a vital effort that helps shape a comprehensive picture connecting the past to the present. It falls under what His Eminence Imam Khamenei has called the “Jihad of Clarification.” May God bless the founders, editors and all those who have worked on Al-Ahed newspaper and later on the Al-Ahed website over the past 41 years. I used to eagerly await each issue in its early days and read it with great enthusiasm. Today, the website has its own readers and visitors because it reflects Hezbollah’s positions. It is one of the platforms that faithfully and sincerely presents Hezbollah’s stance.

Q: To what extent did Al-Ahed newspaper, as a resistance media outlet, support the Resistance during its time of isolation and serve as its first voice?

A: Al-Ahed fulfilled its role and achieved its goals by clarifying the picture and conveying the truth to Hezbollah members, the Resistance’s broader public, and seekers of truth.

Q: Al-Ahed newspaper was established under extremely difficult circumstances—conditions that mirrored those in which the resistance itself was born. Despite that, it persevered and became the resistance’s first voice. Would you say the conditions surrounding the resistance at that time were more difficult than those it faces today?

A: Every stage has its own unique challenges, but today’s circumstances are far more difficult than those during the early days of the resistance. A clear example is the recent “Israeli” aggression in September 2024, which we confronted in the Uli al-Ba’s Battle [Battle of the Mighty]. The objective of that aggression was to eliminate Hezbollah’s presence by targeting its top leadership—first and foremost the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, senior assistants, commanders of jihad units, and fighters—alongside the Pagers operation and strikes on our military capabilities. Praise be to God, we were granted success in overcoming this grave threat: by completing the alternative leadership structure, through the legendary steadfastness of the fighters, and with the support of the most honorable people rallying around the resistance. All of this led to the war being halted and to our continued existence.

Q: Al-Ahed played a role in shaping the awareness of the resistance community and served as a bridge between the resistance and its people. How do you assess public awareness today, given the challenges facing this environment? Is there a message you would like to share with this community?

A: Public awareness is remarkably advanced. Just look at the live interviews with people—women, youth, and even children—who express conscious, profound positions live on air. This reflects the maturity of this community and the authenticity of its faith in wilayah (guardianship) and the resistance.

With full confidence, we can say: these people are the noblest, most honorable, and most courageous in their support for truth and for their homeland. They are true partners in achieving the resistance’s victories and ensuring its continuity. They presented a rare and powerful image during the funeral of the two noble Sayyeds—through the scale and substance of the procession, the massive turnout, their readiness to sacrifice, and their unwavering commitment to dignity and loyalty.

Q: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, emerged as a central figure in shaping public opinion and the awareness of this honorable community. He forged a spiritual bond with the people that is rare in history. As you follow social media, television interviews, and other reactions from this community, how do you explain the Secretary-General’s powerful presence in the hearts, minds, and conscience of the people? And can a community that holds firmly to the path and doctrine of His Eminence be defeated?

A: The powerful presence of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stems from the depth of his connection to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his call for us to hold fast to the Two Weighty Things: the Noble Qur’an and the family of the Prophet (peace be upon them). His devotion to true Muhammadan Islam, his complete embodiment of wilayah under the leadership of Imam Khamenei along the path of Imam Khomeini (may God sanctify his soul), and his exceptional qualities—all of this revealed his radiant light and deep connection with the people and his profound influence on them.

He spoke to both their minds and hearts. He was one of them—sharing in their daily struggles and sacrifices, standing with them on the front lines in confronting “Israel” and defending Palestine and Al-Quds. He even offered his own son, Hadi, as a martyr.

Q: If I may ask on a personal level—how much does His Eminence Sheikh (Naim) Qassem miss his lifelong companion, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, durig these challenging times we are living through today?

A: We worked side by side—directly, daily, and practically—for more than thirty-three years. During the two years of executive leadership, he was the head and I served as his deputy; in the remaining years, I was deputy to the Secretary-General. Even in the rare moments when we differed on certain matters, mutual respect, courtesy, and openness to each other’s views always prevailed—on the basis of our commitment to organizational hierarchy.

We stood together through the toughest circumstances and most critical junctures. I was always reassured by the soundness of his judgment, his wisdom, and his foresight. I won’t hide that I took great comfort in his speeches and words, and looked forward to them just as the people did. I miss him as a companion on this path, as a leader, and as someone who carried the weight of this perilous phase in the history of our ummah and our resistance. My consolation is that he attained the martyrdom he longed for—and that he left behind a great legacy from which we continue to learn and draw strength.

Q: Nearly nine months have passed since the Secretary-General of Hezbollah took on the “heavy burden” of carrying the trust of the resistance—to keep it alive and strong. How does this responsibility look today amid intensifying pressures? Is the resistance still holding firm despite the daily commotion and the orchestrated campaigns claiming it has ended once and for all, and that its time has passed?

A: To lead the Uli al-Ba’s Battle [Battle of the Mighty] alongside legendary fighters and emerge from it steadfast, resolute, and still carrying the banner of resistance and liberation—that in itself is a monumental achievement. People need to fully grasp the scale of the threat we faced in both Gaza and Lebanon. The “Israeli” aggression on the resistance and its people in Gaza and Lebanon was carried out with massive and advanced military force—backed by 600 American aircraft and over 100 ships, all loaded with hundreds of tons of heavy and destructive weapons and ammunition, in addition to unlimited American support on all fronts: military, political, and media—and broad Western backing as well.

We were confronting the greatest evil at a global scale. By God’s grace, we held our ground: we reorganized our ranks, elected a new Secretary General, appointed successors to our martyred leaders, and our fighters held their ground at every position, halting the “Israeli” advance on the southern front. We stopped this aggression in Lebanon through resilience and sacrifice—reaching a ceasefire agreement with our heads held high and with capabilities still intact.

The resistance remains, and it endures. It is rebuilding itself. It has already proven the strength of its continuity—through its people, who rushed back to their villages in the south and offered martyrs to hold their ground; through the massive, historic funeral of the two Secretaries-General, witnessed by observers across the world; and through its meaningful contributions to building the state and its institutions. Just look around you—in your communities and in your daily lives—and you’ll understand the true value of this resistance.

Q: If I may, Your Eminence, I’d like to ask the following. As you know, this community clings to the resistance today more than ever. However, there is a segment—some speaking quietly, others more openly—who express a desire to know the full truth of what recently happened to the resistance. How do you view this? Do you think the time will come when it will be possible to share some of these details with the community?

A: We will eventually present a full account of what happened—once our internal investigations are complete. That said, the general picture is already known and can be summarized as follows: we were exposed on a security level due to the enemy’s advanced technology, which we had underestimated, and due to a significant gap in military capabilities.

A look at the latest political developments

When it comes to political matters, we typically begin with domestic issues before turning to the regional dimension. But if you’ll allow me, Your Eminence, I’d like to start with the most pressing issue today: the war between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Zionist entity.

Q: The battle between Iran and the enemy is intensifying. Your Eminence, you previously stated that any aggression against Iran would come at a very high cost, as the entire region would be at risk. To begin with, how would you describe the American deception in preparing this war in favor of the enemy?

A: The United States is the original architect of the project to eliminate the Islamic Republic of Iran. Barely a year and a half after the victory of Imam Khomeini’s (may God sanctify his soul) inspired revolution and the establishment of the Islamic state, the Iran-Iraq war was launched—lasting eight years and backed by unprecedented American, international, and Arab support, all aimed at toppling the newly established revolutionary Islamic republic. Since then, Iran has been subjected to increasingly harsh economic sanctions and a comprehensive blockade, escalating day after day.

Now, the US has seized the moment and unleashed the criminal spearhead of our time—the “Israeli” entity—to strike Iran and attempt to bring down its system. The talk of deception lies in the tactical approach. It became clear after the aggression that the real objective was to strike at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s project. Yes, if this war continues, expands, and sees deeper American involvement, there will undoubtedly be major consequences for the region and for the global order.

Q: Since the beginning of the war, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the Zionists will face severe punishment, later writing on his “X” account: “Victory from God and an imminent conquest.” How do you assess the balance of power in this war so far? And how do you interpret US President Donald Trump’s public threat against Imam Khamenei?

A: The Iranian defense of the state, the people, and the free choice has proven its effectiveness and impact. We hear the cries of the Zionists due to the effects of Iranian missiles striking the “Israeli” entity, whose officials are screaming for direct US military involvement to support them. This is part of the punishment, and what is yet to come will be greater, God willing.

Iran will prevail because it is in the right and is under aggression. Iran has the leadership of the brave Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardian Jurist), determined that Iran remains dignified and strong. It has a united people who have set aside their differences to face the American-“Israeli” aggression, and it has the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] and armed forces who have proven themselves as the guardians of the state of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance).

Trump’s threat to assassinate Imam Khamenei is a vile act, but at the same time a sign of weakness. He is ignorant of the stature of this great religious authority among Muslims and worldwide. He is also ignorant of the serious consequences such threats carry. These threats strengthen our resolve and increase global popular support around this radiant and great leadership. We echo what our Imam and leader said: “Victory from God and an imminent conquest,” God willing.

Q: Do you believe the end of the battle is near? And do you have a message for the steadfast Iranian people?

A: We cannot predict when the battle will end because it depends on how much “Israel” can endure the Iranian strikes. But we are confident that the dear Iranian people are strong, steadfast, and proud, and no one can defeat them.

Q: How do you assess the reactions among Western and Islamic peoples? What is your view of Pakistan’s position?

A: Some peoples have responded well, while others have fallen short. Pakistan’s stance is good, but mostly symbolic.

Q: If the war drags on and expands to include American involvement, do you think the peoples of the region will remain passive?

A: The voices of the people in the region may rise more strongly in general, and some may engage in confrontation against America and “Israel” in various ways. Overall, the region’s situation will be tense and open to many possibilities.

Q: On the regional front as well, Yemen’s position stands out. Despite years of siege, how do you explain Yemen’s ability to hurt the enemy, develop deterrence tools, and impose new equations in the region?

A: Yemen’s position—its leadership, state, and people—is the noblest, greatest, and most distinguished. It has a significant impact on the balance if matters escalate. I expect America takes seriously what Iran will do, which is no simple or ordinary matter. This is an existential issue, as is what Yemen and the resistance forces in the region and their peoples can do.

Q: Regarding the Palestinian issue—about a year and a half after the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” to what extent do you believe the “Israeli” government under Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to achieve its declared goals, such as eliminating Hamas and recovering the prisoners?

A: Netanyahu’s government has not achieved any of its objectives and will not achieve any of them, given the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, their extraordinary endurance in the face of global “Israeli”-American criminality, and the continued resistance with courage, bravery, effectiveness, and impact. “Israel” has failed to achieve even the minimum goal of releasing prisoners without an exchange. It has not stopped the continuity of the resistance, and Netanyahu has not achieved what he calls an absolute victory by forcing surrender. Netanyahu is not conducting a war; rather, he is committing acts of extermination—killing civilians, destroying property and lives—that constitute criminal actions without achieving a single one of his goals.

The local front

Q: Moving on, Your Eminence, to the local front: Nearly ten months after the ceasefire, “Israeli” violations continue, and UN Resolution 1701 is only being implemented on Lebanon’s side. The Lebanese state was given a chance to prove its ability to establish deterrence, but so far, this has not happened. How much longer can the resistance tolerate this situation?

A: Fundamentally, it is the state’s responsibility to protect its citizens and it’s territory. This responsibility became even more pressing after the ceasefire agreement, brokered indirectly between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity under international sponsorship. The state must exert all possible pressure, leverage its international relations, and press those who sponsored the agreement—especially the United States and France—to compel “Israel” to withdraw and cease all forms of aggression against Lebanon and its people.

At this stage, the resistance is working to support the state in pursuing its diplomatic option and upholding the ceasefire. We are prepared to support any decision the state makes to halt the aggression and ensure “Israel’s” withdrawal. However, we reserve for ourselves the right to make the appropriate decision at the appropriate time, should this opportunity fail to achieve its goals.

Q: How do you assess the performance of the ceasefire committee at this stage?

A: The ceasefire committee is a mere witness, essentially complicit, working to appease “Israel” and facilitate its actions. It has failed to prevent over 3,600 violations by “Israel”.

Q: Some exploit the tensions between UNIFIL and the local population amid American attempts either not to renew UNIFIL’s mandate or to renew it under new conditions. Does this exploitation seem part of an American strategy preceding the mandate renewal? How do you view the problems occurring between UNIFIL and the (resistance) environment? And how would you describe your relationship with UNIFIL?

A: We support the continued presence of UNIFIL in carrying out its duties, but we reject any overstepping of its mandate or actions that disturb the residents by entering private property or conducting operations without the Lebanese army’s presence. We understand the locals’ objections, but we call for calm resolution and avoiding clashes or confrontations between UNIFIL and the local population.

Q: Let’s move on to the reconstruction file. Months after the ceasefire, the state is still unable to launch the reconstruction effort, amid external attempts to tie it to specific agendas. The Lebanese citizen today appears confused—on one hand, foreign actors are linking reconstruction to certain political conditions, and on the other, obstacles are being placed to block any aid from reaching Lebanon. Your Eminence, how do you reassure the public, especially given that you have done your part in this matter, and it is now the state’s responsibility? Despite all the challenges, does this file still remain a top priority for you?

A: Reconstruction is the top priority—not just for us, but for the state’s recovery and progress as a whole. The state cannot stabilize, move forward, or rise again unless it develops and implements plans that address people’s needs—starting with rebuilding what was destroyed, repairing what was damaged, and offering economic, agricultural, and social compensation to those affected, so that they can contribute to rebuilding the country through their own efforts and resources.

We have restored 400,000 homes and provided housing compensation for 50,000 others—even though all of this is the responsibility of the state. But in order to prevent people from remaining displaced, and because they are our people—the most honorable people—we did all we could to support them. We also did this to deny “Israel” and its allies any chance to sow discord between the resistance and the people.

Now, it is the state’s responsibility to take over. For us, this file remains a top priority, and we are closely following it despite all the local, regional, and international obstacles placed in the way of reconstruction.

Q: There is growing public opinion calling for political and popular mobilization in protest against the government’s handling of reconstruction. Are you open to such public pressure—on both you and the government—so that the people themselves can impose reconstruction as a national priority and a condition for stability?

A: We do not dictate how people should express themselves. They are free to voice their opinions as they see fit. However, as a party, we believe that political follow-up and pressure on the government is the appropriate path for now, and we hope it will bear fruit.

Q: To what extent do you believe certain political and official actors are complicit in the American blockade on Lebanon?

A: America uses tools—it doesn’t truly share its plan or project with them. So, the complicity of these actors isn’t of real importance, except that it confuses public opinion and causes distress for the people through loud, spiteful voices.

Q: We’re seeing increased interference from the US Embassy and other Western embassies in the affairs of various Lebanese ministries. Do you believe Lebanon is now under American guardianship? And how can that guardianship be lifted?

A: We warn that this interference by the US Embassy and other Western embassies in the Lebanese government and its ministries poses a real risk of placing Lebanon under foreign guardianship—and such a condition is not in Lebanon’s interest.

Q: Regarding the internal reform battle—how confident are you that this government is capable of addressing reform-related issues? And how can you, as a reform-oriented force, cooperate with it in this regard?

A: The government is moving slowly in the reform process, and given that its term is limited, it may only achieve a small portion of what’s needed. What’s required is greater determination from the government within a comprehensive national program, rather than simply chasing after American and Western demands.

Q: One of the most pressing reform files is the issue of bank deposits. How can Hezbollah cooperate with the government to return the rightful funds to the people?

A: Hezbollah supports addressing the deposit crisis on the basis of returning the full amounts through a clear plan and within a legal framework. We will cooperate through constitutional institutions—particularly Parliament and the Cabinet—by passing the necessary laws and implementation decrees. That is the legitimate path to restoring the deposits.

Q: There are calls to amend the electoral law ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. Do you support amending the current law? And in your view, how should the issue of expatriate voting be addressed?

A: We have a few specific observations regarding the current electoral law, and we are open to discussing appropriate amendments. If those amendments do not succeed, the current law remains in effect. As for the expatriate voting issue, it’s best to address it in parliamentary sessions—based on the principle that our popular base should be able to freely elect its representatives. We reject any proposal that places our voters under the pressure or surveillance of foreign governments, as that would render the elections unfair from our perspective.

Q: Do you have any final words, Your Eminence?

A: I congratulate Al-Ahed on its 41st anniversary, and I encourage it to continue developing, keeping pace with the times, and benefiting from modern technologies and artificial intelligence. Let it always remain, as we have known it, committed to telling the truth, reporting the news accurately, and exposing misinformation—so it can help people correctly interpret events.

We take our lessons from the school of the Holy Quran:

“O believers, if an evildoer brings you any news, verify [it] so you do not harm people unknowingly, becoming regretful for what you have done.” (Al-Hujurat 6)

And He said:

“Do not follow what you have no [sure] knowledge of. Indeed, all will be called to account for [their] hearing, sight, and intellect.” (Al-Isra 36)

Al-Ahed is a mission—not a temptation, nor a business.