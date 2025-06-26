Please Wait...

Funeral of Iran Martyred Commanders to Be Held in Tehran

one day ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian people, officials and religious figures will attend a national funeral in Tehran on Saturday for senior commanders martyred in the recent "Israeli" aggression on the country.

On June 13, the Zionist entity launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, targeting nuclear, military, and residential sites, martyring over 600 Iranians, including senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several Iranian nuclear scientists were among those martyred in the strikes.

The national funeral ceremony for these martyrs, along with other martyred commanders of the Zionist entity’s aggression, is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Tehran, starting at 8:00 AM from the main gate of Tehran University towards Azadi Square, with the massive participation of people and officials.

