Iran Arrests Over 700 For Mossad Ties During ’Israeli’ War

By Staff, Agencies

During the "Israeli" war on Iran, Iranian security and intelligence agencies arrested 700 individuals suspected of collaborating with the Mossad, marking one of the most extensive internal security actions undertaken by Iran in recent years.

The highest numbers of arrests were recorded in the provinces of Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan, respectively, though authorities have not yet released detailed figures for Tehran Province.

Over 10,000 small drones were seized in the capital alone, according to informed sources, underlining the scale of the sabotage efforts. These seizures were part of broader operations to dismantle Mossad-affiliated networks operating within Iranian territory.

Among the key sabotage activities attributed to the arrested individuals were the direction and deployment of small and suicide drones, the manufacturing of hand grenades, filming of sensitive military sites, and the transmission of critical information to the "Israeli" occupation forces.

Derived from official Iranian security and judicial reports, these figures do not include cases involving foreign nationals, indicating the recent crackdowns' domestic focus.

In a separate development, Iran executed three individuals convicted of espionage for the Mossad in the city of Urmia. The convicted were charged with offenses for their cooperation with the Zionist entity.

The executed spies were found guilty of smuggling assassination tools into the country, which were reportedly used in operations that led to the martyrdom of a high-profile Iranian figure.

In a similar event, Iranian authorities executed another man of spying for the Zionist entity’s Mossad intelligence agency on June 16. The man, identified as Majid Mosayyebi, was hanged on Sunday in the central city of Isfahan.

The Islamic Revolution’s Court found that he had collaborated with enemy agents and committed espionage against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian officials, Mosayyebi had maintained regular contact with a Mossad agent named David in a Gulf country. He reportedly transmitted sensitive information on key Iranian locations and individuals in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

Security sources said the information he provided included classified intelligence critical to national defense, though specific targets were not publicly identified.