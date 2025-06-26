Trump Hails “Israel”- Iran Ceasefire: Gaza Agreement is Close

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing Iran– “Israel”–Gaza conflict, highlighting recent military developments, warning Iran against reviving its nuclear program, and suggesting a potential shift toward diplomacy and a breakthrough on Gaza.

Trump described the ceasefire between “Israel” and Iran as “very good,” signaling a potential de-escalation in regional tensions.

He emphasized the US position on Iran’s nuclear program, asserting that the they “will not allow the Iranians to enrich uranium anymore.”

Despite this firm stance, Trump suggested that “we will end up with some kind of relationship with Iran,” indicating a possible future diplomatic engagement.

In a critique of media coverage, Trump accused several networks, including CNN, of spreading false reports regarding the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling this a “disgrace” to journalistic standards.

Pointing to the intensity of recent confrontations, he acknowledged that “Israel” “has been severely hit over the last days”.

Trump compared the recent US strike on Iran to the historic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating that it “ended the war between Iran and ‘Israel’.”

He further noted that a “Gaza agreement is very close”, and promised “good news” soon.

However, Trump warned that any attempt by Iran to rebuild its nuclear capabilities would be met with renewed military action.

He suggested the strike on Iran could help release captives from Gaza.