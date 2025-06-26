- Home
Trump’s Nobel Nomination: Peace or Propaganda?
By Staff, Agencies
A US congressman, Earl “Buddy” Carter, has controversially nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his aggressive actions that escalated tensions before a ceasefire was reluctantly reached between “Israel” and Iran after nearly two weeks of conflict.
Trump announced the truce just days after the US conducted unprecedented airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.
While the US president claimed the sites were “completely and totally obliterated”, Tehran, however, has firmly denied any damage to its facilities, while flatly ruling out giving up its civilian nuclear program.
In a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Republican congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter nominated the US president for his “extraordinary and historic” role in brokering the ceasefire between "Tel Aviv" and "Tehran".
Despite widespread doubts about US intentions in the region, the congressman called Trump’s achievement “instrumental”, according to a copy posted by Trump on Truth Social on Tuesday,
In his letter, Carter also commended Trump’s “bold” approach to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Separately, Pakistan also nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in reducing conflict with India, although New Delhi has denied agreeing to external mediation.
