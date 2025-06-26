From Dreams to Ashes: “Israel’s” War on Iran’s Children and Women

By Fatima Salemeh

Within the walls of their homes, under roofs they believed offered safety, Iran’s children and women went to sleep, dreaming peacefully—unaware that Zionist warplanes would soon rob them of their childhood and turn the warmth of family life into rubble and blood.

In Tehran, tragedy began with the martyrdom of Dr. Zahra Rasouli, an obstetrician and a gynecologist, along with her husband, engineer Behnam Ghasemian. Their two-month-old infant, Rayan, a tiny life wrapped in hope and innocence, lay in silent slumber when the “Israeli” missile shattered his dreams in an instant.

In another scene of massacre, Amir Ali Amini, a 12-year-old taekwondo athlete and a rising star in martial arts, lost his life when an “Israeli” missile struck their building, bringing a tragic end to his promising future.

Professional female athletes were not spared the aggression; Niloufar Ghalavand, a devoted Iranian Pilates instructor, was at home with her family when an “Israeli” airstrike destroyed their residence, ending her life alongside her loved ones.

In the early hours of June 12, Najmeh [Zahra] Shams, a nature-loving hiker and cyclist, and an active member of a mountaineering club, lost her life. Her loss echoed online as a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of the violence.

In one of the most heartbreaking crimes, Mohammadreza Zakarian Amiri, 33, and his wife, teacher Zeinab Nabizadeh, 31, were martyred in their home in Tehran. Their two daughters, seven-month-old Zahra and five-year-old Fatemeh, also lost their lives as the brutal Zionist aggression tore apart their peaceful haven.

In a horrific crime against the city of Najafabad in Isfahan Province, “Israel” targeted two private vehicles. Among the martyrs was a pregnant woman, only two weeks away from giving birth. She was burned to death in the flames along with her husband and their unborn baby, who was expelled from her womb by the sheer force of the blast on the Khomeinishahr–Najafabad road.

Additionally, two children from Najafabad, Fatemeh Sharifi, a seventh-grade student, and her brother Mojtaba Sharifi, a third-grade student, were also claimed during the attack.

Matin Safaeian, a 16-year-old skater, was tragically claimed by an “Israeli” airstrike in Tajrish Square. The blast took his life instantly, cutting short the joy of skating where he once laughed and glided freely.

Eight-year-old Tara Hajimiri lost both her life and her dream of becoming a gymnast, alongside her parents, in a ruthless Zionist strike on Patrice Lumumba Street.

Iran also mourned journalist Fereshteh Bagheri, a correspondent for the Sacred Defense News Agency, whose martyrdom drew widespread tribute, with many honoring her as a voice of Iran’s new generation of journalists.

In Tehran, “Israel’s” brutal strike claimed Alireza Zeinali’s life and his two young daughters, Aida and Heida, while their grieving mother lies in the hospital, shattered by unimaginable loss and battling her wounds.

Sohail Katouli, 11, and his mother also lost their lives in a merciless strike that shattered their world in seconds.

A veteran painter and artist, Mansoureh Alikhani, joined the ranks of martyrs; and left her “Ashura-themed” piece unfinished, a legacy interrupted by violence.

Dr. Marzieh Asgari, a neonatology professor at Tehran University of Medical Sciences and a faculty member at Bahrami Hospital was martyred along with her three-year-old child in a Zionist terrorist attack, in what should have been the safest place for any mother and child.

The seven-year-old girl, Mahya Nikzad, lost her life in a devastating bombing that struck innocent residential areas —a precious life cut short in a moment of violence.

An “Israeli” missile struck the home of Ehsan Eshraghi, a humble bank employee and his beloved nine-year-old daughter, Baran, tragically claiming the lives of a loving father and a little girl with her whole life ahead of her.

In a horrific incident in Tehran, Hadis Fakhari, 34, a human resources employee, was martyred along with her eight-year-old daughter when a piece of debris from an attacking drone, pierced their residence. Fakhari’s husband, thrown from the building by the shockwave, remains in critical condition.

In the Sattarkhan neighborhood, an entire family passed away. The father, Parviz Abbasi, was a retired teacher. His wife, Masoumeh Shahriari, was a retired employee of Bank Melli. Their son, Parham Abbasi, a ninth-grade student, saw his bright future tragically cut short. Their daughter, Parnia Abbasi, an English teacher and a poet—by day, she taught language; by night, she crafted verses, until her voice was silenced by war.

Ehsan Ghasemi, just 16 years old, was cruelly ripped from life before dawn, when an “Israeli” strike tore through a residential building in Qom, extinguishing a young life full of promise.

These cold-blooded crimes against innocent civilians will be met with justice. Every drop of blood spilled only strengthens Iran’s unyielding resistance. Amidst the pain, Iran remains steadfast, its innocent martyrs lighting the way for dignity and sovereignty.