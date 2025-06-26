- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Russia Says Europe Shares Blame for ’Israel’s’ Aggression on Iran, Warns of IAEA Info Leak
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Western leaders pressured the UN nuclear agency chief, Rafael Grossi, to publish an accusatory report on Iran’s nuclear program ahead of the "Israeli" entity’s aggression against the country.
European leaders exerted pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to issue a negative assessment of Iran, and so they “bear a share of the blame” for "Israel’s" aggression, Lavrov said at the Primakov Forums meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.
“The Europeans have taken a purely neocolonial position... They were actively preparing Grossi so that he would put the most ambiguously negative formulations into his report,” he said.
The UK, France, Germany, and later, the US ran with the IAEA assessment and pushed a resolution through the IAEA Board of Governors that condemned Iran for allegedly violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, he added.
Based on Grossi’s politically-motivated reports, the IAEA Board of Governors passed an anti-Iran resolution on June 12, claiming that the country is in breach of its nuclear obligations, despite Iran saying its uranium enrichment program is entirely peaceful.
Shortly after the resolution was passed, "Israel" carried out multiple acts of aggression on Iranian territory, targeting high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The Natanz nuclear facility was also among the sites struck.
On Sunday, the US bombed the Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan nuclear sites in violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the NPT.
Comments
- Related News