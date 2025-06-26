Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah congratulates Iran’s leadership, armed forces, and people on their powerful, divinely supported victory over the “Israeli” and US aggression.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{And that Allah may grant you a mighty victory}

Hezbollah extends its highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his government, to the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] and to the noble Iranian people, for the realization of this divinely aided and glorious victory.

This victory manifested in the precise and painful strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the “Israeli” enemy entity—strikes that shattered the illusion of its defensive capabilities and struck deep into its artificial core during Operation Truthful Promise III. It also includes the thunderous response to the US aggression on Iran’s nuclear facilities through the exceptional Operation Good News of Victory [Bashara Al-Fath]. These operations mark the beginning of a new historical phase in confronting American hegemony and “Israeli” arrogance in the region.

This heroic and direct retaliation has delivered a clear message to the US administration, the “Israeli” entity and to all tyrants and arrogant powers: the era of arrogance and domination over the region’s people is over, for good. The Islamic Republic—through its wise leadership, brave people, army and Revolutionary Guard—stood fearless in the face of bombardment, threats and intimidation. Nothing has deterred it from firmly and bravely defending its sovereignty and rights. Every wager on weakness or retreat in this faithful nation has collapsed and failed.

We in Hezbollah bless this glorious victory, achieved by the grace of Almighty God and the blood of the martyrs who rose during this treacherous aggression, by the faith, sacrifices and steadfastness of the Iranian people, and by their unwavering support for their wise leadership.

We reaffirm our decisive and unshakable stance in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran—both leadership and people. We call on all the peoples of our nation to draw inspiration from this great victory through unity and standing with the truth in confronting the Pharaohs of our time. Only through faith and willpower can their plots be defeated and their tyranny broken. Any form of submission, surrender or compromise will only embolden our enemies and deepen their domination over our region.

Wednesday, 25 June 2025

29 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH