Iran’s Deputy FM Demands Reparations From US Over Attacks on Nuclear Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh says the United States must pay millions of dollars in reparations to the Islamic Republic over its blatant act of aggression against civilian nuclear sites, which it carried out jointly with the usurping "Israeli" entity.

Khatibzadeh stated that Washington must compensate for the losses incurred upon Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, adding that Tehran will file complaints with the United Nations in strong condemnation of the bombardment of its scientific and technical installations.

The senior diplomat and former ministry spokesperson said the United States was the party conveying messages that it was seeking an end to the war, noting that Iran launched a powerful missile strike against the US military’s al-Udeid airbase near the Qatari capital Doha on Monday evening in retaliation for Washington’s strikes on the Iranian nuclear sites.

Khatibzadeh commended Iran as a great civilization that cannot be eliminated, advising US President Donald Trump to realize the incontrovertible fact.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted that the Islamic Republic is determined to continue resistance, adding that the "Israeli" entity has received “a major stinging blow.”

“Iran, a powerful and resilient country, stood firm in the face of the 'Israeli' aggression,” he said, adding that "Israeli" settlers have fallen victim to the strategic blunders of their prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Khatibzadeh warned that any further acts of aggression against Iran will draw a crushing response, saying the country’s armed forces are “prepared to respond to any attack.”

He also took a swipe at the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, saying he must be held to account for his conduct as he “played a regrettable role” in paving the way for the "Israeli" entity’s war of aggression against Iran.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran has explicitly declared that US-"Israeli" attacks undermined the very essence of diplomacy, stressing, “Iran does not trust a negotiator who plotted against it.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed that what was not achieved through aggression cannot be obtained by means of diplomacy.

Khatibzadeh also touched on the Zionist entity's frequent violations of ceasefire agreements with other parties, including Gaza and Lebanon.