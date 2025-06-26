CIA Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program Has Been ‘Severely Damaged’

By Staff, Agencies

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has said it will take years for Iran to rebuild its nuclear program following US strikes on uranium enrichment sites.

His comments came after days of uncertainty about the extent of the damage to the facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, which were targeted by US bunker-busting bombs on June 22.

“The CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s nuclear program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes,” Ratcliffe said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” he added.

While US President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s ability to manufacture nuclear weapons, US media later reported that the damage may have been overstated.

Early assessments by the Pentagon’s “Defense” Intelligence Agency suggested that the attack failed to destroy the core components of Iran’s nuclear program and only set it back by months, according to multiple outlets citing sources familiar with the findings. However, the strikes reportedly inflicted “very significant” damage.

Trump accused the media of attempting to “demean” the strikes, which he later compared to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

For its part, Russia has condemned the strikes and accused the West of spreading disinformation about Iran’s nuclear activities.