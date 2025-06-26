“Israeli” Occupation Martyrs 44 Lives in Gaza, Incl. Aid Seekers

By Staff, Agencies

At least 44 Palestinians were reportedly martyred after "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] opened fire on civilians gathered near aid trucks, according to media sources on Thursday.

Citing Palestinian medical officials, reports mentioned that at least 41 individuals were martyred in "Israeli" strikes across various areas of Gaza over a 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday.

According to the report, 14 of these martyrs lost their lives while waiting to receive humanitarian aid.

The media also reported the martyrdom of 3 Palestinians in the Zionist entity's attack on the West Bank.

Local Palestinian media also announced that 3 Palestinians were martyred in the attack by Zionist settlers on a village in the West Bank.

According to the local media report, more than 150 armed settlers, supported and accompanied by the IOF, attacked the village of Kafr Malik east of Ramallah, during which these 3 people were martyred.

The developments came after on Wednesday Associated Press reported that 79 were martyred in Gaza, 33 people of whom lost their lives while trying to access aid. Palestinian witnesses and health officials have said the IOF opened fire on crowds heading toward desperately needed food, claiming hundreds in recent weeks.

Also on Wednesday, 7 "Israeli" forces were killed in a Gaza when Palestinian resistance fighters attached a bomb on their vehicle.