A Thunderous Awakening: The 12-Day War That Stripped ’Israel’ Bare

By Mohammad Hammoud

Believing itself to be untouchable and having the full backing of US President Donald Trump, “Israel” launched a surprise, large-scale military operation against Iran on June 13, 2025. This campaign, years in the making and involving Western intelligence and Iranian defectors, had clear objectives: to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure, neutralize its long-range missiles, and trigger regime change in Tehran.

But what followed was not a swift victory. It was a historic reversal.

Within twelve days, "Israel" found itself under relentless fire. Iranian missiles rained down on its cities, striking both military and intelligence targets. For the first time in its history, "Israeli" cities bore the devastating scars of war on a scale previously seen only in Gaza. Buildings were reduced to rubble, entire neighborhoods lay in ruins, and relentless Iranian missile strikes shattered the illusion of invulnerability that "Israel" had long cultivated.

Censorship, Chaos, and Exodus

To conceal the extent of the devastation, the "Israeli" government quickly imposed strict media censorship. Journalists and citizens were prohibited from reporting on casualties, delaying both domestic and international awareness of the scale of destruction.

As missiles rained down and fear engulfed the population, thousands of “Israeli” settlers—many of whom held dual citizenship—sought to escape. However, the government, concerned about potential mass panic and a collapse of morale, prohibited departures. This action shattered the illusion of “Israel” as a safe haven, a core element of Zionist mythology.

Experts now warn that many who left may not return, raising long-term demographic and societal concerns for a nation built on promises of security and permanence.

Military Objectives and Strategic Failure

In political science and military strategy, a war's success or failure is measured by whether the stated political and military objectives are accomplished. Carl von Clausewitz, the 19th-century military theorist, famously asserted that "war is merely the continuation of policy by other means." Military actions must serve clear political goals; failure to achieve these goals, regardless of battlefield tactics or temporary gains, constitutes a strategic defeat.

"Israel" clearly articulated its war aims: to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, neutralize its missile threat, and bring about regime change. None of these objectives were achieved. According to credible sources such as CNN and The New York Times, American and “Israeli” airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities caused only limited damage, failing to degrade Iran's nuclear capabilities significantly. Iran's missile and drone forces remained operational throughout the conflict, continuing to strike "Israeli" cities up until the last moments before the ceasefire was declared.

Regime change never materialized. Instead, the Iranian people emerged more united and defiant.

Military Damage and the Collapse of Deterrence

The “Israeli” military lost several strategic assets. Its David's Sling and Iron Dome air “defense” systems were overwhelmed, with many batteries depleted by the war's midpoint. Iranian drones penetrated multiple layers of regional air defenses—including US-supported radar systems in Jordan and Iraq—and hit high-value targets inside "Israel." Major bases, such as “Ramon” Airbase and the Military Intelligence Headquarters, were struck. This war shattered the myth of invulnerability. Iran demonstrated that it could hit with accuracy and volume, even in the face of overwhelming airpower.

The concept of deterrence was reversed, with "Israel" appearing deterred and desperate for a ceasefire. For the first time since its founding, “Israeli” cities faced direct missile strikes, leading to “civilian” deaths, injuries, and extensive damage. Dozens were killed, thousands wounded, and many families were displaced as residential buildings, schools, and infrastructure were destroyed.

Iran's missile barrage was relentless, with over 550 missiles and 1,000 drones launched at "Israel." Despite the entity’s advanced air defense systems, many missiles penetrated these defenses and hit strategic targets. This exposed vulnerabilities in "Israel's" military preparedness and shattered its long-standing image of invulnerability.

Economic and Social Impact

The economic consequences of the war were severe and multifaceted. The “Tel Aviv” Stock Exchange slid up to 25%, bond spreads widened, and the shekel softened—all symptoms of uncertainty and fear on the streets and trading floors. "Israel's" ports—Haifa, “Ashdod”, and “Eilat’—were attacked or put on high alert, disrupting exports of technology, agriculture, and goods. The war's combined cost—military operations, repair, and economic losses—is estimated at $40–60 billion, according to defense officials and analysts.

Key sectors like aviation, tourism, and technology faced disruptions from declining foreign investment, resulting in business closures and reduced operations. The mobilization of reservists created labor shortages, especially after Palestinian work permits were revoked. Consequently, the government's budget deficit grew due to rising military spending and government payments to affected citizens.

A Strategic Reckoning

From a global security standpoint, this war is a turning point. The old model—where "Israel" acts with impunity and Tehran suffers silently—is dead. In the eyes of the Gulf South and even some Western analysts, Iran demonstrated restraint, discipline, and, above all, strategic maturity. It hit hard and never lost control of escalation.

"Israel," on the other hand, revealed the fragility beneath its military bravado. Its defense systems could not withstand modern swarm attacks. Its cities are now proven to be within reach, and its once-powerful aura of deterrence has evaporated.

Wars are judged not only by what is destroyed but by what is revealed. This war revealed a region on the edge of transformation. And "Israel"—once the master of Middle Eastern battlefield calculus—has never looked so vulnerable.