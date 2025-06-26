Trump Seeks to Save Bibi: Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Should Be Halted!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has called for an end to the corruption trial of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days after "Israel" and Iran reached a ceasefire.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday evening, Trump offered praise for his Middle Eastern ally, describing Netanyahu as “a warrior, perhaps one of the most notable in 'Israel’s' history.”

He praised Netanyahu’s role during "Israel’s" tensions with Iran and dismissed the charges against him as being driven by political motives.

The US president went on saying that this kind of witch hunt against someone who has contributed so much is hard to comprehend, stressing that Netanyahu’s trial should be called off immediately, or he should be granted a pardon, as someone who has played a major role in serving the entity.

Netanyahu, whose trial began in 2020, denies any wrongdoing in three separate cases involving charges of corruption and influence peddling. He is "Israel’s" first sitting prime minister to take the stand as a criminal defendant. Under "Israeli law”, Netanyahu is not required to resign unless convicted by the so-called “Supreme Court”.

Netanyahu has praised Trump’s backing of "Israel" and for what he called a “historic” move in carrying out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

The ceasefire, which brought an end to nearly two weeks of direct conflict between Iran and "Israel", came into effect on Tuesday and has so far been upheld.