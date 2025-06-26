Pezeshkian: Iran Backs A WMD-Free Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that his country favors the promotion of security and stability in West Asia and a region free of nuclear bombs and other weapons of mass destruction, which must also include the "Israeli" entity.

He made these remarks in a phone call with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness to cooperate with regional countries and other influential players to promote security and stability in the region.

He stated that Iran supports the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and even weapons of mass destruction, provided it includes the Zionist entity, adding that the track record of this entity leaves no room for trust.

The Iranian president also appreciated efforts made by Sisi and other leaders of Muslim and neighboring countries to promote peace and stability in the region.

The phone call came a day after the "Israeli" entity was forced to declare a unilateral ceasefire after a war of aggression against the Islamic Republic that lasted 12 days.

“In response to the direct involvement of the United States in the Zionist [entity’s] military aggression against our country, Iran was compelled to take military action against the base on the territory of our neighboring and brotherly country Qatar,” Pezeshkian told Sisi.

He also referred to his Tuesday phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which he assured Doha that Tehran’s retaliatory airstrikes only targeted the US airbase.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers all countries in the region as its brothers and friends and believes that the development, progress, and stability of the region can be achieved through constructive interaction and friendly cooperation among all countries,” he said.

The "Israeli" entity, Pezeshkian said, seeks to sow discord among Muslim nations.

For his part, Sisi welcomed the ceasefire and hoped for its continuation.

“The region was facing widespread unrest,” he told Pezeshkian, appreciating Tehran’s goodwill and contribution to easing tensions.

Referring to efforts made by his country and other countries in the region to achieve the ceasefire, Sisi expressed his support for diplomacy to resolve the issues facing the region.

The Egyptian president also expressed his country’s readiness to mediate indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, which were derailed because of the US-backed "Israeli" aggression.

“We are very pleased with Tehran’s willingness to continue the path of negotiations and are ready to help pave the way for constructive talks between Iran and the US and bring the viewpoints of the two sides closer together,” he noted.

Referring to ongoing efforts to remove obstacles to establishing relations between Tehran and Cairo, Pezeshkian and Sisi expressed hope that the two countries will officially restore bilateral diplomatic ties as soon as possible.