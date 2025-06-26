Hezbollah Media Relations: There Are No Close Sources but Official Ones

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office reiterates and emphasizes once again that the party does not communicate its political positions through what is commonly referred to as a “source in Hezbollah,” a “responsible source,” or any similar designations. Therefore, anything published under such titles is, from our perspective, completely and entirely false and unreliable. We are not concerned with any statements made outside the scope of our clear and official positions.

Furthermore, reports by some media outlets under labels such as “sources close to Hezbollah” or “sources familiar with Hezbollah’s position” in no way reflect Hezbollah’s views or positions. These are merely personal interpretations and analyses — or perhaps fabricated sources serving malicious political agendas.

In this context, the Media Relations Office calls on all media outlets, journalists, and analysts to exercise the highest standards of accuracy, professionalism, and objectivity. They should rely exclusively on positions and information issued by Hezbollah’s official and authorized bodies and refrain from attributing any information to the party under the label of “sources” because such information does not originate from Hezbollah. We urge all media outlets, especially in these delicate and sensitive times, to consult the relevant Hezbollah office to stay informed about the party’s positions and perspectives on ongoing events and developments.