Sanders Calls for End to US Support for ’Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
Bernie Sanders, the independent US senator from Vermont, has called for an end to the United States’ unconditional support for the "Israeli" entity.
In an interview with The Guardian, Sanders emphasized that it is time for the US to halt its unwavering backing of Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet, which has engaged in the genocide of the people of Gaza, deliberately subjecting them to starvation and death.
Sanders had previously stated that Washington’s support for Netanyahu’s starvation war against the Palestinian people is a "horrifying issue."
The American senator asserted, "Stopping all US military aid to 'Israel' is essential."
Earlier, during a Senate hearing on US relations with the occupying entity, Sanders remarked, "We are complicit in all the deaths and suffering occurring in Gaza."
The US remains the primary supplier of arms to "Israel", and according to "Israeli" sources, Washington has provided over 90,000 tons of military aid since the Gaza war began.
