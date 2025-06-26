- Home
Iran: We Have Right to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy Under NPT
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iranian parliament had voted to suspend – but not end – cooperation with the IAEA, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.
Baghaei reaffirmed his country under Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] has the right to to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, stressing Tehran's resolve to maintain such a right.
He said the US had “torpedoed diplomacy” and could no longer be trusted, citing extensive damage to nuclear infrastructure.
Addressing the parliamentary bill, Baghaei said it sets conditions for Iran’s future engagement with the IAEA, including guarantees for the safety and security of Iranian scientists and nuclear facilities.
Iran’s parliament has passed a bill that would effectively suspend the country’s cooperation with the IAEA, as Iran insists it will not give up its civilian nuclear program in the wake of massive attacks on the country by "Israel" and the United States.
The move on Wednesday comes after a ceasefire between Iran and "Israel" ended 12 days of fierce clashes – including an intensive US military intervention that struck three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.
