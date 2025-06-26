- Home
“Israel” Planned False Flag Operation on US Soil
Iran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Information obtained by the Tehran Times shows that "Israel" was plotting to carry out an explosion on US soil and subsequently blame Iran, with the apparent aim of instigating a full-scale war between the US and Iran.
The plan involved orchestrating a destructive event within the US and fabricating evidence to implicate Iran, thereby manipulating American public opinion and prompting military action.
Iran uncovered the "Israeli" plot through information shared by a friendly nation.
Upon learning of the potential attack, Iranians sent messages to US officials, and prevented the planned explosion from occurring.
