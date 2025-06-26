Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

“Israel” Planned False Flag Operation on US Soil

“Israel” Planned False Flag Operation on US Soil
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Information obtained by the Tehran Times shows that "Israel" was plotting to carry out an explosion on US soil and subsequently blame Iran, with the apparent aim of instigating a full-scale war between the US and Iran.

The plan involved orchestrating a destructive event within the US and fabricating evidence to implicate Iran, thereby manipulating American public opinion and prompting military action.

Iran uncovered the "Israeli" plot through information shared by a friendly nation.

Upon learning of the potential attack, Iranians sent messages to US officials, and prevented the planned explosion from occurring.

Israel Iran Tehran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Planned False Flag Operation on US Soil

“Israel” Planned False Flag Operation on US Soil

5 hours ago
Iran: We Have Right to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy Under NPT

Iran: We Have Right to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy Under NPT

5 hours ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Backs A WMD-Free Region

Pezeshkian: Iran Backs A WMD-Free Region

7 hours ago
Iran’s Deputy FM Demands Reparations From US Over Attacks on Nuclear Sites

Iran’s Deputy FM Demands Reparations From US Over Attacks on Nuclear Sites

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot