Imam Khamenei: Iran Crushed ‘Israel’, Dealt Blow to US

By Staff

In a historic and forceful address, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a firm and victorious message following recent military confrontations involving the Zionist entity and the United States.

Imam Khamenei hailed the Iranian nation’s unity and the strength of its armed forces in the face if this brutal enemy.

“The Zionist entity was crushed and almost collapsed in the face of the Islamic Republic’s strikes,” he declared.

The leader underscored the severe blow dealt to the occupying entity, which he noted had made much noise but was unable to withstand Iran’s decisive military response.

Turning to the US, His Eminence revealed the extent of Washington’s involvement in the war, stating, “Iran dealt a powerful blow to America, which entered the war with “Israel” to support it so it would not be completely destroyed.”

He further congratulated the Iranian people on what he described as a clear and undeniable victory over the US saying, “The second congratulation is to beloved Iran's victory over the US.”

His Eminence also added that this was not merely a military achievement, but a national moment of unity and dignity, highlighting how a country of nearly 90 million people stood shoulder to shoulder, speaking in one voice in defense of its sovereignty.

“The Iranian nation showed its magnanimity, its outstanding and distinguished characteristic,” Imam Khamenei said. “When necessary, one voice from this nation will be heard, and thanks be to God, this is what happened.”

Moreover, His Eminence sharply criticized the American leadership, pointing directly at US President Donald Trump for exploiting fabricated pretexts and misleading narratives to justify hostility toward the Iranian people.

This approach, the Leader noted, reveals Washington’s deeper aim, not peace or diplomacy, but domination and subjugation.

He emphasized that the Iranian armed forces successfully targeted key military and non-military sites deep inside the “Israeli” entity, demonstrating the Islamic Republic’s capability to strike with precision and effectiveness.

“Aggression against Iran will cost the aggressors a very high price,” Imam Khamenei warned, highlighting the heavy toll paid by those who chose to test the Islamic Republic’s red lines.

Addressing the American narrative, the Leader pointed out that the US attempted to exaggerate the impact of its strikes on Iran.

However, as he affirmed, those efforts failed to achieve any goals.

He categorically rejected Trumps call for Iran’s surrender, stating, “This talk is bigger than him.”

In addition, Imam Khamenei affirmed that the “Israeli” entity had paid the price for its miscalculation.

“The Zionist entity should have understood that attacking Iran would cost it a heavy price, and that is what happened,” he stated.

He then reaffirmed the strength and dignity of the Iranian nation in the face of American insults. “Our people are great, our state is strong, and our civilization is deeply rooted in history,” said the Leader, asserting that foreign attempts to belittle Iran would never succeed.

The US-led strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which was intended to cripple the country’s nuclear infrastructure, was described by Imam Khamenei as an utter failure. The Americans, he underlined, “failed to achieve anything significant” through such aggression.

Reiterating Iran’s unwavering stance, the Leader declared that surrender is not an option, and never will be.

He also hailed the performance of Iran’s missile systems, noting that they not only matched but outperformed those of the “Israeli” entity.

According to the Leader, Iranian missiles "razed its areas to the ground.”

Imam Khamenei condemned efforts by the enemy to downplay Iran’s successful strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, stating that such narratives are meant to hide the reality of the losses suffered.

“Time will reveal the extent of the enemy’s losses,” he remarked.

He added that the constant enemy’s pretexts, be it missiles or the nuclear program, are merely tools to pressure Iran into submission.

“In reality, they want us to surrender,” he explained.

Imam Khamenei said the US president needed to make a show, emphasizing that his remarks were nothing more than political theatrics.

Concluding his address, the Leader added that the Islamic Republic’s ability to reach America’s main bases in the region and act whenever it wants is a major event.