Iran’s Missile Strike Destroyed Training Center for ’Israeli’ Military Pilots: Report

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian missile strike devastated several research labs at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in "Beersheba," (Berr Sabe') which plays a significant role in training "Israeli" air force (IAF) pilots, an "Israeli" newspaper reports.

The IAF flight course is a three-year program that has been in place for approximately 20 years, with over 1,000 military pilots graduating and earning their degrees.

On June 19, an Iranian ballistic missile strike destroyed six laboratories and severely damaged nine others at Ben-Gurion University, the "Times of Israel" reported.

The retaliatory strike “wiped out years of work on diverse research projects in medicine and biology,” the university said.

According to the daily, classrooms, instructional labs, and the dissection room of the Faculty of Health Sciences were heavily impacted, along with damage to 30 additional buildings on the main Marcus Family Campus.

University officials are still assessing losses, which may run into hundreds of millions of shekels, it added.

The Weizmann Institute reportedly incurred $570 million in damage, and the "Tel Aviv" Stock Exchange building was also struck. Iran’s final barrage before the truce involved 14 ballistic missiles targeting additional military and logistical sites.

The full extent of the damage across the occupying entity remains unclear due to "Israel’s" strict information blackout.