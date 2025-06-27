’Israeli’ Occupation Forces Massacre over 90 Palestinians in Gaza After 7 Troops Killed

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" troops have massacred more than 90 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip after seven occupation soldiers were killed in the besieged territory in an ambush.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed in "Israeli" attacks across Gaza so far this morning, local reports cited sources in hospitals in the territory as saying on Thursday.

Nine of the victims were martyred in the bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, while three more were martyred as they waited near aid distribution points.

Two people were martyred in a bombing of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, with another person killed in an attack on Jabalia, farther north.

In total, during the past 24 hours, "Israeli" forces have killed more than 90 Palestinians in Gaza, hospital sources said.

The massacre came after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced that its fighters had killed seven "sraeli" soldiers in an ambush in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

“Funerals and the corpses of enemy soldiers will become a regular occurrence, God willing, as long as the occupation continues its criminal war against our people,” said Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.